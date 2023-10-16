Amplitude to Host Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast on November 7, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), a leading digital analytics platform, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 after market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Amplitude will host a video webcast that day at 2:00 PM PT to discuss its financial results and provide its financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.





The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Amplitude’s website at investors.amplitude.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website a few hours after the conclusion of the event.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is a leading digital analytics platform that helps companies unlock the power of their products. More than 2,300 customers, including Atlassian, Jersey Mike’s, NBCUniversal, Shopify, and Under Armour, rely on Amplitude to gain self-service visibility into the entire customer journey. Amplitude guides companies every step of the way as they capture data they can trust, uncover clear insights about customer behavior, and take faster action. When teams understand how people are using their products, they can deliver better product experiences that drive growth. Amplitude is the best-in-class analytics solution for product, data, and marketing teams, ranked #1 in multiple categories in G2’s 2023 Fall Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Yaoxian Chew



[email protected]

Communications

Darah Easton



[email protected]