Amplitude Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Fourth quarter revenue of $65.3 million, up 32% year-over-year

Fiscal 2022 revenue of $238.1 million, up 42% year-over-year

Current Remaining Performance Obligations of $190.6 million, up 39% year-over-year

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), a leading digital analytics platform, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

“Amplitude helps companies unlock the power of their products, and we guide them every step of the way,” said Spenser Skates, CEO and co-founder of Amplitude. “We had a strong finish to the year, ending with 480 customers paying more than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue. By raising the bar for execution and investing in our product for the long term, we’ll be well positioned to drive durable growth in a category where the opportunity is just beginning to unfold.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:



(in millions, except per share and percentage amounts)

Fourth



Quarter



2022 Fourth



Quarter



2021 Y/Y Change Revenue $65.3 $49.4 32% Remaining Performance Obligations $248.2 $170.1 46% Current Remaining Performance Obligations $190.6 $137.3 39% GAAP Loss from Operations $(25.8) $(21.5) $(4.3) Non-GAAP Loss from Operations $(4.7) $(5.0) $0.3 GAAP Net Loss Per Share $(0.21) $(0.20) $(0.01) Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share $(0.03) $(0.05) $0.02 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $(4.6) $(11.1) $6.5 Free Cash Flow $(5.9) $(12.2) $6.3

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights:



(in millions, except per share and percentage amounts)

FY 2022 FY 2021 Y/Y Change Revenue $238.1 $167.3 42% Remaining Performance Obligations $248.2 $170.1 46% Current Remaining Performance Obligations $190.6 $137.3 39% GAAP Loss from Operations $(96.6) $(74.1) $(22.5) Non-GAAP Loss from Operations $(26.2) $(14.6) $(11.6) GAAP Net Loss Per Share $(0.84) $(1.46) $0.62 Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share $(0.21) $(0.30) $0.09 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $(5.4) $(31.7) $26.3 Free Cash Flow $(11.2) $(34.9) $23.7

Non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP net loss per share exclude expenses related to stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and non-recurring costs, such as costs related to the direct listing of our Class A common stock (the “Direct Listing”). Direct Listing costs, which were $18.2 million in the full year 2021, did not recur in the full year of 2022. Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes were $20.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $16.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $68.3 million for the full year 2022 compared to $39.7 million for the full year 2021. This increase was primarily driven by increases in employee headcount. Free cash flow is GAAP net cash used in operating activities, less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs. The section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained in the tables below.

Fourth Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Number of paying customers grew 25% year-over-year to 1,994.

Dollar-based net retention rate was 119% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 123% as of December 31, 2021.

Customers paying more than $100,000 in ARR grew 25% year over year to 480, compared to 385 as of December 31, 2021.

Amplitude hired Kristina Johnson as Chief Human Resources Officer.

Amplitude was named a Strong Performer and received the third-highest strategy score of all evaluated vendors in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Intelligence Platforms, Q4 2022.

Amplitude received 5 awards across G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards. Amplitude also ranked #1 in ten categories within the G2 Winter 2023 Report, including the #1 Product Analytics solution for the tenth quarter in a row.

Financial Outlook:

The first quarter and full year 2023 outlook information provided below is based on Amplitude’s current estimates and is not a guarantee of future performance. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” section below for information on the factors that could cause Amplitude’s actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

For the first quarter and full year 2023, the Company expects:

First Quarter 2023 Full Year 2023 Revenue $64 – $66 million $283 – $291 million Non-GAAP Operating Margin (13%) – (14%) (6%) – (8%) Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share $(0.06) – $(0.08) $(0.11) – $(0.16) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 114.9 million 117.5 million

An outlook for GAAP loss from operations, GAAP operating margin, GAAP net loss per share and a reconciliation of expected non-GAAP loss from operations to GAAP loss from operations, expected non-GAAP operating margin to GAAP operating margin, and expected non-GAAP net loss per share to GAAP net loss per share have not been provided as the quantification of certain items included in the calculation of GAAP loss from operations, GAAP operating margin, and GAAP net loss per share cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For example, the non-GAAP adjustment for stock-based compensation expense requires additional inputs such as the number and value of awards granted that are not currently ascertainable, and the non-GAAP adjustment for amortization of acquired intangible assets depends on the timing and value of intangible assets acquired that cannot be accurately forecasted.

CFO Transition

Amplitude also announced today that after four incredible years, Chief Financial Officer Hoang Vuong will be leaving the company. Amplitude has appointed former Forescout executive Christopher (“Criss”) Harms as the company’s next Chief Financial Officer. Hoang will remain at Amplitude in the interim to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

Conference Call Information:

Amplitude will host a live video webcast to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as well as the financial outlook for its first quarter and full year 2023 today at 2:00 PM Pacific Time / 5:00 PM Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the webcast, earnings press release, and investor presentation on the events section of Amplitude’s investor relations website at investors.amplitude.com. A replay will be available in the same location a few hours after the conclusion of the live webcast.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s financial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2023, the Company’s growth strategy and business aspirations and its market position and market opportunity. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “would,” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or phrases or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, and are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company’s industry as well as certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company’s control. These statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including risks related to: the Company’s limited operating history and rapid growth over the last several years, which makes it difficult to forecast the Company’s future results of operations; the Company’s history of losses; any decline in the Company’s customer retention or expansion of its commercial relationships with existing customers or an inability to attract new customers; expected fluctuations in the Company’s financial results, making it difficult to project future results; the Company’s focus on sales to larger organizations and potentially increased dependency on those relationships, which may increase the variability of the Company’s sales cycles and results of operations; downturns or upturns in new sales, which may not be immediately reflected in the Company’s results of operations and may be difficult to discern; unfavorable conditions in the Company’s industry or the global economy, or reductions in information technology spending, which could limit the Company’s ability to grow its business; the market for SaaS applications, which may develop more slowly than the Company expects or decline; the Company’s intellectual property rights, which may not protect its business or provide the Company with a competitive advantage; and evolving privacy and other data-related laws. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are or will be included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the reports and other documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K being filed at or around the date hereof. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating the Company’s ongoing operational performance. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial results with other companies in the industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures versus comparable financial measures determined under GAAP. For example, other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. In addition, free cash flow does not reflect the Company’s future contractual commitments and the total increase or decrease of its cash balance for a given period.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures below.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Loss from Operations, Non-GAAP Operating Margin, Non-GAAP Net Loss, and Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share.

The Company defines these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and non-recurring costs, such as costs related to the Direct Listing. The Company excludes stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of its non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. The Company excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is a non-cash expense, related to business combinations from certain of its non-GAAP financial measures because such expenses are related to business combinations and have no direct correlation to the operation of the Company’s business. Although the Company excludes these expenses from certain non-GAAP financial measures, the revenue from acquired companies subsequent to the date of acquisition is reflected in these measures and the acquired intangible assets contribute to the Company’s revenue generation. The Company excludes non-recurring costs from certain of its non-GAAP financial measures because such expenses do not repeat period over period and are not reflective of the ongoing operation of the Company’s business.

The Company uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, and non-GAAP net loss per share in conjunction with its traditional GAAP measures to evaluate the Company’s financial performance. The Company believes that these measures provide its management, board of directors, and investors consistency and comparability with its past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash used in operating activities, less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow divided by total revenue. The Company believes that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provides its management, board of directors, and investors with information about its future ability to generate or use cash to enhance the strength of its balance sheet and further invest in its business and pursue potential strategic initiatives.

Definitions of Business Metrics:

Dollar-based net retention rate

The Company calculates dollar-based net retention rate as of a period end by starting with the Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) from the cohort of all customers as of 12 months prior to such period-end (the “Prior Period ARR”). The Company then calculates the ARR from these same customers as of the current period-end (the “Current Period ARR”). Current Period ARR includes any expansion and is net of contraction or attrition over the last 12 months, but excludes ARR from new customers as well as any overage charges in the current period. The Company then divides the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the point-in-time dollar-based net retention rate. The Company then calculates the weighted-average of the trailing 12-month point-in-time dollar-based net retention rates, to arrive at the dollar-based net retention rate.

The Company defines ARR as the annual recurring revenue of subscription agreements, including certain premium professional services that are subject to contractual subscription terms, at a point in time based on the terms of customers’ contracts. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue, and does not represent the Company’s GAAP revenue on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates. ARR is not intended to be a replacement for or forecast of revenue.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is a leading digital analytics platform that helps companies unlock the power of their products. Almost 2,000 customers, including Atlassian, Jersey Mike’s, NBCUniversal, Shopify, and Under Armour, rely on Amplitude to gain self-service visibility into the entire customer journey. Amplitude guides companies every step of the way as they capture data they can trust, uncover clear insights about customer behavior, and take faster action. When teams understand how people are using their products, they can deliver better product experiences that drive growth. Amplitude is the best-in-class analytics solution for product, data, and marketing teams, ranked #1 in multiple categories in G2’s 2023 Winter Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

AMPLITUDE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 218,494 $ 307,445 Marketable securities, current 11,971 — Accounts receivable, net 22,716 20,444 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,335 19,116 Deferred commissions, current 10,918 8,112 Total current assets 284,434 355,117 Marketable securities, noncurrent 71,217 — Property and equipment, net 9,408 4,832 Intangible assets, net 2,022 3,554 Goodwill 4,073 4,073 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 25,799 20,573 Restricted cash, noncurrent 855 850 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,593 — Other noncurrent assets 6,354 11,389 Total assets $ 413,755 $ 400,388 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 490 $ 3,363 Accrued expenses 18,699 17,936 Deferred revenue 89,993 69,294 Total current liabilities 109,182 90,593 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 7,093 — Noncurrent liabilities 2,511 3,247 Total liabilities 118,786 93,840 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 568,889 486,354 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (754 ) — Accumulated deficit (273,167 ) (179,807 ) Total stockholders’ equity 294,969 306,548 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 413,755 $ 400,388

AMPLITUDE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 65,258 $ 49,424 $ 238,067 $ 167,261 Cost of revenue (1) 19,243 15,392 70,442 51,764 Gross profit 46,015 34,032 167,625 115,497 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 22,192 14,229 80,589 48,251 Sales and marketing (1) 35,169 27,016 129,962 86,025 General and administrative (1) 14,452 14,272 53,636 55,370 Total operating expenses 71,813 55,517 264,187 189,646 Loss from operations (25,798 ) (21,485 ) (96,562 ) (74,149 ) Other income, net 2,160 52 3,981 195 Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (23,638 ) (21,433 ) (92,581 ) (73,954 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 407 469 796 1,029 Net loss $ (24,045 ) $ (21,902 ) $ (93,377 ) $ (74,983 ) Net loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.84 ) $ (1.46 ) Weighted-average shares used in calculating net loss per share: Basic and diluted 113,104 107,925 111,437 51,360 (1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 2,083 $ 1,042 $ 6,468 $ 1,951 Research and development 8,702 4,159 27,855 13,613 Sales and marketing 5,669 3,870 17,143 7,871 General and administrative 3,938 5,186 15,757 10,959 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 20,392 $ 14,257 $ 67,223 $ 34,394

AMPLITUDE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (24,045 ) $ (21,902 ) $ (93,377 ) $ (74,983 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 1,436 883 4,662 3,093 Stock-based compensation expense 20,392 14,257 67,223 34,394 Other 104 1,139 42 1,802 Non-cash operating lease costs 973 — 3,731 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 8,463 2,356 (2,427 ) (3,033 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (221 ) (291 ) (1,014 ) (12,222 ) Deferred commissions (444 ) (2,574 ) (8,032 ) (9,245 ) Other noncurrent assets 1,400 (965 ) 5,036 (4,491 ) Accounts payable (1,711 ) 146 (2,884 ) (1,054 ) Accrued expenses (4,349 ) (1,990 ) 4,574 5,556 Deferred revenue (5,468 ) (2,163 ) 20,698 28,470 Operating lease liabilities (1,128 ) — (3,616 ) — Net cash used in operating activities (4,598 ) (11,104 ) (5,384 ) (31,713 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of marketable securities (23,478 ) — (83,190 ) — Purchase of property and equipment (620 ) (572 ) (3,632 ) (1,529 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (654 ) (568 ) (2,177 ) (1,693 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — (394 ) 1,724 Net cash used in investing activities (24,752 ) (1,140 ) (89,393 ) (1,498 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net — — — 199,802 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 701 5,149 6,910 21,783 Cash received for tax withholding obligations on equity award settlements 3,966 38,562 17,992 145,481 Cash paid for tax withholding obligations on equity award settlements (4,068 ) (42,864 ) (19,056 ) (144,420 ) Repurchase of unvested stock options — (2 ) (15 ) (3 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 599 845 5,831 222,643 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (28,751 ) (11,399 ) (88,946 ) 189,432 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 248,100 319,694 308,295 118,863 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 219,349 $ 308,295 $ 219,349 $ 308,295

AMPLITUDE, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit $ 46,015 $ 34,032 $ 167,625 $ 115,497 Plus: stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 2,084 1,043 6,468 1,952 Plus: amortization of acquired intangible assets 500 500 2,017 1,651 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 48,599 $ 35,575 $ 176,110 $ 119,100 GAAP gross margin 70.5 % 68.9 % 70.4 % 69.1 % Non-GAAP adjustments 4.0 % 3.1 % 3.6 % 2.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin 74.5 % 72.0 % 74.0 % 71.2 % Reconciliation of operating expenses GAAP research and development $ 22,192 $ 14,229 $ 80,589 $ 48,251 Less: stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes (8,815 ) (4,446 ) (28,476 ) (16,469 ) Less: amortization of acquired intangible assets — — — — Non-GAAP research and development $ 13,377 $ 9,783 $ 52,113 $ 31,782 GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue 34.0 % 28.8 % 33.9 % 28.8 % Non-GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue 20.5 % 19.8 % 21.9 % 19.0 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 35,169 $ 27,016 $ 129,962 $ 86,025 Less: stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes (5,760 ) (5,149 ) (17,386 ) (9,693 ) Less: direct listing expenses — — — (13 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 29,409 $ 21,867 $ 112,576 $ 76,319 GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue 53.9 % 54.7 % 54.6 % 51.4 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue 45.1 % 44.2 % 47.3 % 45.6 % GAAP general and administrative $ 14,452 $ 14,272 $ 53,636 $ 55,370 Less: stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes (3,979 ) (5,384 ) (15,967 ) (11,553 ) Less: direct listing expenses — — — (18,178 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 10,473 $ 8,888 $ 37,669 $ 25,639 GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue 22.1 % 28.9 % 22.5 % 33.1 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue 16.0 % 18.0 % 15.8 % 15.3 % Reconciliation of operating loss and operating margin GAAP loss from operations $ (25,798 ) $ (21,485 ) $ (96,562 ) $ (74,149 ) Plus: stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 20,638 16,022 68,297 39,667 Plus: amortization of acquired intangible assets 500 500 2,017 1,651 Plus: direct listing expenses — — — 18,191 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (4,660 ) $ (4,963 ) $ (26,248 ) $ (14,640 ) GAAP operating margin (39.5 %) (43.5 %) (40.6 %) (44.3 %) Non-GAAP adjustments 32.4 % 33.4 % 29.5 % 35.6 % Non-GAAP operating margin (7.1 %) (10.0 %) (11.0 %) (8.8 %) Reconciliation of net loss GAAP net loss $ (24,045 ) $ (21,902 ) $ (93,377 ) $ (74,983 ) Plus: stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 20,638 16,022 68,297 39,667 Plus: amortization of acquired intangible assets 500 500 2,017 1,651 Plus: direct listing expenses — — — 18,191 Non-GAAP net loss $ (2,907 ) $ (5,380 ) $ (23,063 ) $ (15,474 ) Reconciliation of net loss per share GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.84 ) $ (1.46 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss 0.19 0.15 0.63 1.16 Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.30 ) Weighted-average shares used in GAAP and non-GAAP per share calculation, basic and diluted 113,104 107,925 111,437 51,360 Note: Certain figures may not sum due to rounding

Contacts

Investor Relations



Yaoxian Chew



ir@amplitude.com

Communications



Darah Easton



press@amplitude.com

