Amplitude Achieves AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), a leading digital analytics platform, today announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the Audience and Customer Data Management category. AWS recognizes Amplitude for its expertise in providing marketers with self-serve visibility into the end-to-end customer journey. This helps companies gain insight into what their customers love, where they’re getting stuck, and what keeps them coming back.





As advertisers and marketers look to leverage the cloud to innovate and achieve digital transformation, they are increasingly in need of partners with services and solutions that are purpose-built to meet their needs. AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide these customers – including advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, advertising and marketing technology providers, and analytics service providers – with AWS-validated solutions and services, helping to accelerate their transformation.

As the product, marketing, and digital experience analytics categories converge, marketers can no longer rely on separate tools to understand users’ behavior. Today’s companies want a single platform that provides deep visibility into customer insights and allows teams to easily translate these insights into digital experiences that drive engagement and retention. Amplitude’s Digital Analytics Platform satisfies these demands and provides teams with one solution for trusted data, clearer insights, and faster action.

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates Amplitude in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry.

To achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency designation, AWS Partners must undergo rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.

“Today, every team should be able to easily answer questions about conversion, engagement, and retention. When companies have a clear view of the complete customer experience, they are able to make smarter decisions that drive customer loyalty,” said Peter Kuo, vice president of partnerships at Amplitude. “Amplitude is a proud AWS Partner Network member, and this latest competency validates our commitment to delivering accessible, self-serve insights into the hands of every marketer.”

“Before implementing Amplitude, our marketing team knew we could do a better job engaging with customers, but we didn’t have the baseline data to understand how,” said Patrick Gordon, principal product manager at Jumbo Interactive. “With Amplitude’s platform built on AWS, our team can aggregate, analyze, and activate user data at scale. Working together, our marketing and product teams can now continually deliver enhanced, personalized experiences for our different customers.”

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify which AWS Partner solutions and services are powered by AWS for specific industry use cases. For a specific industry solution to meet a need, explore the AWS Partner solutions and/or services offered in AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, or APN Partners, including Amplitude.

Supporting this achievement, The Martech Weekly (TMW) recently named Amplitude one of the top 100 most innovative marketing technology products in the world, ranking #18 in the 2023 TMW 100.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is a leading digital analytics platform that helps companies unlock the power of their products. Almost 2,500 customers, including Atlassian, Jersey Mike’s, NBCUniversal, Shopify, and Under Armour, rely on Amplitude to gain self-service visibility into the entire customer journey. Amplitude guides companies every step of the way as they capture data they can trust, uncover clear insights about customer behavior, and take faster action. When teams understand how people are using their products, they can deliver better product experiences that drive growth. Amplitude is the best-in-class analytics solution for product, data, and marketing teams, ranked #1 in multiple categories in G2’s 2023 Fall Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

