Amperity Achieves the New AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdTech—Amperity, the AI-powered enterprise customer data platform (CDP) for consumer brands, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Audience and Data Management. Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency recognizes Amperity for its expertise in providing customers with solutions that offer improved audience and customer data management capabilities for marketers and digital agencies.





As advertisers and marketers look to leverage the cloud to innovate and achieve digital transformation, they are increasingly in need of partners with services and solutions that are purpose-built to meet their needs. AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide these customers – including advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, advertising and marketing technology providers, and analytics service providers – with AWS-validated solutions and services, helping to accelerate their transformation.

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates Amperity as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry. This program showcases advertising and marketing technology consulting and software AWS Partners who have domain knowledge and are providing cloud services powered by AWS. To receive the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency designation, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.

“Our North Star in this journey is to build future-proofed, first-party data solutions. The industry is experiencing a fundamental shift affecting both customer acquisition and retention. We are privileged to play a key role in helping brands to get closer to their customers, understand their needs, and build trust in a digital age where privacy is paramount,” said Derek Slager, co-founder & CTO at Amperity. “We are proud to achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency, which recognizes our ability to support scalable solutions where privacy, security, and exceptional customer experiences can coexist, driving unparalleled growth.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify validated AWS Partner solutions and services for specific industry use cases. Explore the AWS Partner solutions and/or services offered in AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, or APN Partners, including Amperity.

To learn more about how Amperity is working with AWS, please visit here.

