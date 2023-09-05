Ametros Strengthens its C-Suite with Two Promotions

WILMINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#medicalfunds–Ametros, which helps people manage their medical funds following workers’ compensation or liability settlements, has expanded its C-Suite with the promotions of two accomplished executives. As of September 1, Andrea Mills, formerly Executive Vice President of Sales, was promoted to Chief Client Officer and Gal Zhovnirovsky, formerly Executive Vice President of Operations and Engineering, became Ametros’ Chief Operating Officer.









“Since joining the company in 2017, Andrea and Gal have been instrumental in our rapid, strategic growth,” said CEO Porter Leslie. “In different ways, they each contributed to our products and services, and I’m confident they will excel in these pivotal roles and take us to the next level.”

In the newly created position of Chief Client Officer, Mills takes on the responsibility of ensuring that all departments embrace the company’s customer-centric culture and deliver best-in-class solutions to its client partners. Adept at fostering client relationships, she enjoyed a successful career marketing ancillary services in the workers’ compensation and disability sectors before joining Ametros. A graduate of Catawba College in Salisbury, North Carolina, Mills is a board member of the National Medicare Secondary Payer Network and the former president of the Baltimore Claims Association. This transition will be her fourth promotion since joining Ametros as she has been instrumental in the company’s success and growth surrounding its clients and partners.

“Andrea has deep expertise in the work comp market and a reputation as a charismatic leader which explains her stellar reputation in this space,” Leslie said. “She understands what our partners need and the level of service they deserve and knows how to deliver it.”

As Chief Operating Officer, another newly created position for Ametros, Zhovnirovsky will be responsible for contributing to strategic decision-making, driving continued growth and innovation, and overseeing and optimizing the company’s day-to-day operations. He joined Ametros with a degree in Computer Science from Boston University and a strong background in technology and operational excellence. His Ametros journey has included three previous promotions and a growing concentration on product development and customer success.

“Gal has applied his passion for technology, scaling operations, and improving the lives of injured parties into products that improve customer experiences for both our clients and our members,” Leslie said. “He embraces the Ametros vision and will be an outstanding COO.”

Ametros is the industry leader in post-settlement medical administration and a trusted partner for thousands of members receiving funds from workers’ compensation and liability settlements. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Ametros may be reached at 877.275.7415 or via www.ametros.com.

