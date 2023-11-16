Ameriprise Financial Recognized by J.D. Power for its “Outstanding Customer Service Experience” for the Fifth Consecutive Year

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the fifth year in a row, Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) has received a J.D. Power certification for delivering an “outstanding customer service experience” to its financial advisors who contact the company by phone for support. The Ameriprise Advice & Wealth Management and RiverSource call centers earned the recognition after surpassing the benchmarks in the J.D. Power Certified Customer Service ProgramSM. The program certifies contact centers across all industries that exceed the high J.D. Power standards following a rigorous evaluation and comprehensive survey of advisors’ recent servicing interactions.





“Delivering an outstanding and referrable service experience to our clients and financial advisors is core to who we are at Ameriprise,” said Jill Swenson, Senior Vice President of Service & Operations at Ameriprise. “We are proud to earn this longstanding recognition by J.D. Power because it reflects the deep commitment, care, knowledge, and capabilities we put in place to provide an outstanding service experience to every client, every time. We continuously raise the bar and innovate to make it easier for both clients and advisors to do business with us, helping them achieve their biggest financial goals with more confidence.”

“Congratulations once again to Ameriprise for earning their fifth consecutive J.D. Power certification for providing an outstanding customer experience in the live phone channel,” said Mark Miller, Practice Lead, Customer Service Advisory at J.D. Power. “This certification is extremely challenging to achieve from both a customer experience and operational evaluation perspective, and the results demonstrate how the Ameriprise service teams operate with their clients’ needs at the forefront of everything they do.”

Ameriprise is one of a small number of companies across various industries to earn the certification. Ameriprise was also recognized in the years 2019 through 2022.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors’ financial needs.

J.D. Power 2023 Certified Customer Service ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an operational evaluation and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. J.D. Power certified Ameriprise customer satisfaction performance for advisors in these factors: satisfaction with the IVR routing process, and the customer service representative which includes knowledge, courtesy, concern, promptness in getting to a representative, and timeliness of resolution in addition to overall satisfaction. Ameriprise paid a fee to J.D. Power to have their advisor support experience independently certified through this program and cite the results. Ameriprise’s public use of the certification is subject to a license fee. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

