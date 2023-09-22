AmeriHealth Caritas Named to Newsweek’s List of America’s 2023 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces

AmeriHealth Caritas ranked as 71st among 100 U.S. companies recognized for outstanding employee sentiment and satisfaction

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AmeriHealthCaritas—Newsweek has announced its annual ranking of America’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, with AmeriHealth Caritas listed at 71. The 2023 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.





The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 100,000. The list recognizes companies that have created a workplace where employees feel respected, inspired, and appreciated, and are at the center of the business model.

“Our associates are the backbone of our organization and show a tremendous commitment to our mission to help people get care, stay well, and build healthy communities. It is such an honor to see our company bestowed with a recognition such as this, which is only made possible by our associates who feel empowered and fulfilled in the meaningful work they do every day.” said AmeriHealth Caritas interim CEO Tom Hutton.

The analysis is based on how well companies demonstrate the areas within the Spark Model, as defined by BPI. Employee sentiments and emotions that indicate how engaged they are, how positive they feel about their workplace, and how committed they are to the organization’s success were analyzed to identify America’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces.

“Fully understanding and acting upon employee sentiment, emotion, and recommendations continues to be a challenge and top priority of executive leadership,” said Louis Carter, CEO of Best Practice Institute. “The companies on this list have committed to listening carefully to their employees to create a workplace employees love.”

“The Top 100 Most Loved ranking is a testament to the culture we have cultivated at AmeriHealth Caritas. It is a culture built on the foundations of care, compassion, and inclusion and unites associates in our mission,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Ash Hanson “It is a great affirmation for our company to receive this recognition.”

For the full Newsweek list of 2023’s Most Loved Workplaces, please visit newsweek.com/rankings/global-most-loved-workplaces-2023.

About AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 13 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves approximately 5 million Medicaid, Medicare, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and Health Insurance Marketplace® members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, and behavioral health services. Headquartered in Newtown Square, Pa., AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with more than 40 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI’s research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

Contacts

Shannon Reyes



Tel: 1-215-625-1134



sreyes1@amerihealthcaritas.com