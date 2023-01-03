Amerigroup Maryland is Now Wellpoint

Members’ health plan benefits, services and care provider network to remain the same

HANOVER, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Amerigroup–The Maryland Medicaid managed care provider, formerly known as Amerigroup Maryland, is now officially Wellpoint. This name change, which took effect Jan. 1, is seamless for the member as benefits and services will be unchanged. In addition, there is no action required for previously contracted and credentialed healthcare providers as they continue administering to the healthcare needs of our members across Maryland.

“Wellpoint is a name that has been part of our heritage for more than 30 years,” said Vincent M. Ancona, President of Wellpoint Maryland. “It is a name that illustrates our dedication to being a lifetime, trusted partner in health with a mission to help people live well across all life points.”

Wellpoint is an affiliated health plan under Elevance Health and leading managed care company dedicated to improving lives and promoting healthier communities. It helps people from birth to retirement and beyond, by offering comprehensive support for not only physical health, but also for social and emotional wellbeing through a wide network of doctors and hospitals, easy-to-use technology to access care and strong ties to local resources.

“This step in the company’s rebranding is a continuation of our bold and ambitious purpose to improve the health of humanity by serving people across their entire health journey; connecting them to care, support and resources; and simplifying every step of the healthcare journey to make health more equitable and accessible,” said Ancona.

Wellpoint members will continue to receive the same healthcare benefits and have access to their established primary care providers, specialists, hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Also, healthcare providers who serve Wellpoint members across Maryland will have continued access to tools and resources to help streamline day-to-day administrative tasks. This rebrand does not impact Amerigroup members and providers in New Jersey or Washington D.C.

New Wellpoint member ID cards with the Wellpoint logo began arriving by mail late last year. Maryland members who have questions can contact Wellpoint Member Services at 833-707-0867 (TTY 711). Healthcare providers who have questions or need assistance can contact Wellpoint Provider Services at 833-707-0868. A new Wellpoint website has been launched to offer Maryland members and providers information and updates. The site is www.Wellpoint.com/md/Medicaid.

ABOUT WELLPOINT

Wellpoint, part of the Elevance Health family of brands, focuses on improving physical health as well as the behavioral and social drivers that impact it through a comprehensive suite of Medicare, Medicaid, and Commercial products. The Wellpoint companies offer healthcare services for consumers at any stage of life seeking to make the right care decisions and helps individuals and communities make real, positive progress with health plans that foster independence, confidence, and whole-person health. For more information, please visit www.wellpoint.com.

