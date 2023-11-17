America’s Most Googled Personal Injury Law Firms Revealed in New Report From Hennessey Digital

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#hennesseydigital–What can a search on Google tell you about a company’s popularity? A lot. The latest study from Hennessey Digital, an award-winning, all-remote digital marketing agency that specializes in legal marketing and other industries, reveals the 25 most-recognized personal injury law firms in the United States, and the 5 most-recognized firms in 50 of the country’s largest cities. The report, America’s Most Googled Personal Injury Law Firms, is based on the average number of monthly visitors to a law firm’s website by people who search online for the business specifically by name – known in the online world as ‘branded search traffic.’





From New York to Los Angeles and Detroit to Dallas, the report identifies law firms across the United States and in top DMAs that dominate online search activity with the most branded organic search traffic on search engines such as Google and Bing. The report also discloses strategies companies can use to generate more of this valuable website traffic.

“When an individual uses their phone or desktop computer to do a search that contains a business name, company name, or a brand name, it signifies brand recognition. This action often indicates a level of trust or curiosity that the company has successfully cultivated among its audience or community,” said Jason Hennessey, founder and CEO of Hennessey Digital.

“Law firms are valued local businesses within their communities and are in an industry with a lot of competition. This search traffic is a nod to the visibility they’ve achieved to be top of mind in their city,” noted Hennessey. “Much can be gained by business owners and brands looking to grow their business by looking at who’s getting branded search traffic to their website, and then looking a layer deeper to determine why, and what one can learn about strategies to increase their local market visibility and secure their position in highly competitive industries in order to grow their business.”

25 Most Recognized Personal Injury Law Firms in the U.S. Law Firm Name City Monthly Site Visitors from Branded Organic Search Morgan & Morgan Orlando 266,500 Ben Crump Tallahassee/Jacksonville 53,200 Franklin Azar Denver 42,500 Morris Bart New Orleans 33,900 Kenneth Nugent Atlanta 32,900 Jim Adler Houston 24,200 Farah & Farah Tallahassee/Jacksonville 22,400 Thomas J. Henry Corpus Christi 22,000 Los Angeles Los Defensores 18,100 Dan Newlin Law Orlando 17,900 Dolan Law Firm San Francisco 12,700 Sam Bernstein Detroit 11,100 Sweet James Los Angeles 11,000 Mike Morse Detroit 10,600 Lerner & Rowe Phoenix 10,500 Rubenstein Law Miami 10,300 Simmons and Fletcher Houston 9,600 Alexander Shunnarah Birmingham 9,600 Dimopoulos Injury Law Las Vegas 8,600 Malman Law Chicago 8,000 Jacoby & Meyers Los Angeles 7,800 The Barnes Firm Los Angeles 7,700 Gordon McKernan New Orleans 7,500 La Liga Defensora Los Angeles 7,300 John Foy Atlanta 7,300

Hennessey Digital specializes in search engine marketing, PPC advertising, digital marketing and marketing technology innovation, and is one of the legal industry’s top law firm SEO agencies. It employs more than 100 team members globally and was recently named to Fortune’s list of Best Workplaces in Advertising and Marketing, and to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Companies in the U.S., joining an elite group of companies who have made the list for an impressive five consecutive years. The company’s research initiatives, including an annual Lead Form Response Time Study, have established industry benchmarks and insights used by lawyers to think strategically about growth, how their business operates, and their law firm digital marketing.

The estimated monthly branded search traffic from a sample of more than 15,000 law firm websites, as measured by the SEO tool Semrush for September 2023, was analyzed for this study.

