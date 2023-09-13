American Water Recognized as One of Newsweek’s World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023

Highest-ranked U.S. Water and Wastewater Company in the Energy and Utilities Industry Category

CAMDEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today that it has been recognized on Newsweek’s inaugural list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.





The World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of more than 70,000 participants in 23 industries from 21 countries. A total of 269,000 evaluations were analyzed. The participants rated companies they knew and were headquartered in the respective country in terms of all three touchpoints of trust. The three main public pillars of trust were: Customer Trust, Investor Trust, and Employee Trust. All stock-listed companies headquartered in one of the target countries with a revenue of over 500 million USD were considered in the study.

The awards list was announced on September 6, 2023, and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

Earlier this year, American Water was also recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023. Ranked No. 5 in the Energy and Utilities industry category, this recognition illustrates American Water’s continued commitment to environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) leadership.

