American Savings Bank Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HONOLULU–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (ASB), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE – HE), today reported first quarter 2023 net income of $18.6 million, compared to $17.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $23.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.

“The bank delivered solid results for the quarter, growing net income over the previous quarter to $18.6 million,” said Ann Teranishi, president and chief executive officer of ASB. “Although we’ve seen a few mainland banks experience challenges in recent months, our capital levels remain strong, well above regulatory required levels, and we continue to maintain ample access to liquidity totaling more than $3 billion, or nearly three times the amount of uninsured deposits. We have a strong and resilient deposit franchise, with 86% of deposits from our retail customers, and with 85% of our total deposits F.D.I.C. insured or fully collateralized,” said Teranishi.

Financial Highlights

First quarter 2023 net interest income was $64.9 million compared to $66.1 million in the linked quarter and $59.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. The lower net interest income compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher interest expense due to higher funding costs, partially offset by higher interest and dividend income. The higher net interest income compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to higher interest and dividend income, partially offset by higher interest expense. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 2.85% compared to 2.91% in the linked quarter and 2.79% in the first quarter of 2022.

The first quarter 2023 provision for credit losses was $1.2 million compared to $2.7 million in the linked quarter and a negative provision for credit losses of $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. As of March 31, 2023, ASB’s allowance for credit losses to outstanding loans was 1.18% compared to 1.21% as of December 31, 2022 and 1.30% as of March 31, 2022.

The net charge-off ratio for the first quarter of 2023 was 0.14%, compared to 0.06% in the linked quarter and 0.01% in the first quarter of 2022. Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans receivable held for investment were 0.24%, compared to 0.28% in the linked quarter and 0.72% in the prior year quarter.

Noninterest income was $14.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $15.3 million in the linked quarter and $16.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a gain on sale of real estate recognized in the linked quarter, and lower bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) income. The decrease compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to a gain on sale of real estate recognized in the prior year quarter, lower mortgage banking income and lower fees from other financial services, partially offset by higher BOLI income.

Noninterest expense was $54.4 million compared to $56.1 million in the linked quarter and $48.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to lower occupancy costs due to branch termination costs in the linked quarter, partially offset by higher data processing costs. The increase compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to higher compensation and benefits expenses.

Total loans were $6.1 billion as of March 31, 2023, up 1% from December 31, 2022, reflecting growth across most of the portfolio.

Total deposits were $8.2 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of 0.75% from December 31, 2022. Core deposits declined 2.26% from December 31, 2022 while certificates of deposits increased 37.9%. For the first quarter of 2023, the average cost of funds was 0.66%, up 28 basis points versus the linked quarter and up 61 basis points versus the prior year quarter.

Wholesale funding totaled $680.7 million in the first quarter, down $14.4 million from $695.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the first quarter of 2023, return on average equity was 15.5%, compared to 15.7% in the linked quarter and 13.7% in the first quarter of 2022. Return on average assets was 0.78% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 0.76% in the linked quarter and 1.04% in the prior year quarter.

In the first quarter of 2023, ASB paid dividends of $14.0 million to HEI. ASB had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.7% as of March 31, 2023.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited) Three months ended (in thousands) March 31,



2023 December 31,



2022 March 31,



2022 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 64,842 $ 60,331 $ 46,005 Interest and dividends on investment securities 14,637 14,315 13,984 Total interest and dividend income 79,479 74,646 59,989 Interest expense Interest on deposit liabilities 6,837 3,755 947 Interest on other borrowings 7,721 4,775 5 Total interest expense 14,558 8,530 952 Net interest income 64,921 66,116 59,037 Provision for credit losses 1,175 2,729 (3,263 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 63,746 63,387 62,300 Noninterest income Fees from other financial services 4,679 4,764 5,587 Fee income on deposit liabilities 4,599 4,640 4,691 Fee income on other financial products 2,744 2,628 2,718 Bank-owned life insurance 1,425 1,872 681 Mortgage banking income 130 62 1,077 Gain on sale of real estate — 776 1,002 Other income, net 801 606 372 Total noninterest income 14,378 15,348 16,128 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 30,204 30,361 27,215 Occupancy 5,588 7,030 5,952 Data processing 5,012 4,537 4,151 Services 2,595 2,967 2,439 Equipment 2,646 2,937 2,329 Office supplies, printing and postage 1,165 1,142 1,060 Marketing 1,016 1,091 1,018 FDIC insurance 1,077 978 808 Other expense 5,114 5,056 3,241 Total noninterest expense 54,417 56,099 48,213 Income before income taxes 23,707 22,636 30,215 Income taxes 5,145 4,739 6,345 Net income $ 18,562 $ 17,897 $ 23,870 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 36,992 $ 29,282 $ (98,571 ) OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end) Return on average assets 0.78 0.76 1.04 Return on average equity 15.51 15.73 13.70 Return on average tangible common equity 18.73 19.20 15.53 Net interest margin 2.85 2.91 2.79 Efficiency ratio 68.62 68.86 64.14 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding 0.14 0.06 0.01 As of period end Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment 0.24 0.28 0.72 Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding 1.18 1.21 1.30 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 4.3 4.1 5.8 Tier-1 leverage ratio 7.7 7.8 7.8 Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions) $ 14.0 $ 10.0 $ 15.0

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. BALANCE SHEETS DATA (Unaudited) (in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 138,742 $ 153,042 Interest-bearing deposits 44,315 3,107 Cash and cash equivalents 183,057 156,149 Investment securities Available-for-sale, at fair value 1,419,755 1,429,667 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 1,238,185 1,251,747 Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost 10,000 26,560 Loans held for investment 6,059,354 5,978,906 Allowance for credit losses (71,296 ) (72,216 ) Net loans 5,988,058 5,906,690 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value 660 824 Other 688,165 692,143 Goodwill 82,190 82,190 Total assets $ 9,610,070 $ 9,545,970 Liabilities and shareholder’s equity Deposit liabilities–noninterest-bearing $ 2,769,789 $ 2,811,077 Deposit liabilities–interest-bearing 5,460,812 5,358,619 Other borrowings 680,690 695,120 Other 206,317 212,269 Total liabilities 9,117,608 9,077,085 Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 356,391 355,806 Retained earnings 454,255 449,693 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefits Net unrealized losses on securities $ (308,622 ) $ (328,904 ) Retirement benefit plans (9,563 ) (318,185 ) (7,711 ) (336,615 ) Total shareholder’s equity 492,462 468,885 Total liabilities and shareholder’s equity $ 9,610,070 $ 9,545,970

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

