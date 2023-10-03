American Multinational Social Media Technology Company Selects Intellicheck for Identity Verification in U.S.

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IDN #dataprivacy—Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identity validation, today announced that an American multinational company operating one of the largest social media platforms in the world has chosen Intellicheck for identity verification.





Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis said this marks the second globally recognized social media platform that has implemented Intellicheck’s best-in-the-class technology. “Ensuring people are who they say they are goes well beyond traditional identity theft. In the age of social media, you need to know who is on the other side of a social media post, so you know if it is real or propaganda. We believe that being chosen by this social media platform to verify identities to protect against impersonators, and to protect their users from having their social media accounts hijacked underscores the unsurpassed speed and accuracy of Intellicheck’s proven identity verification technology,” said Lewis.

Intellicheck provides both digital and physical identity verification solutions to industries where speed and certainty is crucial. These include financial services, social media, automotive, insurance, law enforcement and identity access management. Our services are used by half of the top 12 banks and credit card issuers, is in use at over 30,000 retail locations, two of the major social media companies, and over half of the state-level law enforcement agencies in the U.S.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates both digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-sale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

