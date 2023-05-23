American Marketing Association San Diego Recognizes Clearpoint Agency with 2023 Sandie Award for Excellence in Public Relations for OptionMetrics

Awards program honors marketing campaigns and projects produced by, or for, San Diego County entities during 2022

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The American Marketing Association (AMA) San Diego Chapter awarded Clearpoint Agency with a 2023 Sandie Award for excellence in the Public Relations Category for its 2022 PR campaign for OptionMetrics, an options data and analytics provider in New York City. The Sandie Awards, or “Sandies,” recognize the best marketing campaigns and projects created in 2022 by, or for, an agency, consultancy, corporation, educational institution, nonprofit or college student in San Diego County.

The Sandies received about 134 entries across categories with 17 winning entries. Clearpoint was a finalist in the PR category along with Jack-in-the-Box/Small Girl PR, ultimately taking top honors for its work to drive recognition for OptionMetrics in the U.S. and Europe by landing high-level earned media coverage in outlets like Reuters, CNBC, MarketWatch, The Wall Street Journal, and NASDAQ. It also expanded earned media coverage internationally for OptionMetrics in European news outlets and trades such as Financial Times, Waters magazine, Wilmott, RISK, and others.

In 2022 alone, Clearpoint obtained 450+ earned media placements across outlets and placed 13 thought leadership articles for OptionMetrics, which helped to increase direct traffic to the company’s website by about 40%. OptionMetrics also saw an increase in users in U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, Netherlands, and the U.S.

OptionMetrics Chief Operating Officer Eran Steinberg says, “We value our partnership with Clearpoint. The team there is strategic, focused and always get results – getting OptionMetrics earned media in top outlets such as Reuters, WSJ and CNBC among others and helping us tell our story internationally. We applaud their efforts and congratulate the entire team on this recognition.”

Clearpoint Agency President Bonne Shaw says, “Our team works diligently daily to gain awareness, reinforce credibility, and drive leads for our clients with smart PR strategy and high-value earned media. OptionMetrics has been an incredible client for six plus years – they are talented and have superior options data solution we love to talk about. We’re thrilled to be recognized with a Sandie Award for the work we do with OptionMetrics. Congratulations to our fellow finalists and to all of the winning teams.”

The Sandies judges included AMA members from another AMA chapter that have no affiliation to the nominated organization, agency, campaign, or projects.

About American Marketing Association San Diego

San Diego AMA is a 501(c)3 organization comprised of marketers at all career stages, from senior level to students, dedicated to advancing the art of marketing and creating unique growth and learning opportunities for marketers. San Diego AMA provides education, networking, information, resources, and valuable connections in a fun and approachable environment where personal development goals can be achieved. Visit www.sdama.org.

About OptionMetrics

With 20+ years as the premier provider of historical options and implied volatility data, OptionMetrics distributes its IvyDB options, futures and dividend forecast databases to leading portfolio managers, traders, quantitative researchers at 300+ corporate and academic institutions worldwide to construct and test investment strategies, perform empirical research, and assess risk. www.optionmetrics.com, LinkedIn, Twitter.

About Clearpoint Agency

Clearpoint is a strategic, responsive, and creative PR and marcomm firm that works with leading brands in tech, financial services, venture funding, healthcare, life sciences, and consumer goods. Comprised of earned media strategists, storytellers, writers, and connectors in the San Diego and Boston areas, Clearpoint helps visionary brands to identify their differentiators, convey value propositions, grow leads, and position themselves as leaders within their industries. www.clearpointagency.com, LinkedIn.

