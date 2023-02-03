American Marketing Association San Diego Launches New Sandie Awards and Opens Call for Entries

AMA San Diego marketing awards program celebrates the most creative, inspiring, and effective marketing produced by agencies, consultancies, corporations, educational institutions, nonprofits and college students in San Diego. Award entries for 2022 work accepted through March 31.

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The American Marketing Association (AMA) San Diego Chapter has announced its new annual marketing awards program – the Sandie Awards – recognizing the best marketing campaigns and projects created by or for an agency, consultancy, corporation, educational institution, nonprofit or college student in San Diego County. Entries for work completed in 2022 are being accepted here through March 31.

The Sandie Awards or “Sandies” will recognize work across 17 marketing categories ranging from branding and integrated campaigns to social media and video. See the full award categories list here.

An awards gala on May 11 at the newly renovated Town and Country Resort will host hundreds of marketing leaders and professionals as the award winners are revealed live. Troy Johnson, food critic, Food Network star, and publisher of San Diego Magazine, will provide a keynote. Shelley Callahan, Senior Director, Marketing Operations at Maravai Life Sciences and an AMA SD Past President, will serve as master of ceremonies. Early bird tickets are $99, which includes a full-course dinner and wine. Gala ticket rates go up after March 31. Tickets are available here.

AMA SD Sandie Awards Event Chair Rebecca Winkler says, “We have a talented and vibrant marketing community in San Diego. The Sandie Awards will spotlight the inventive and successful marketing campaigns conducted in San Diego County and set marketing professionals apart as ‘award-winning’ and representing the best of the best in the region.”

AMA SD Sandie Awards sponsors include:

Sponsorship opportunities are available here.

Chief Revenue Boss at Revenue Ranch and AMA SD Board President Frank Cowell says the new awards program is not only a celebration of world-class marketing produced in the region, but also an opportunity for marketers to gain inspiration. “I’ve seen incredible marketing campaigns come from boutique firms all the way up to the largest corporations in San Diego. The Sandie Awards provide a space for us to come together, see the amazing work marketers are doing in our region, and walk away inspired to raise the bar for our own work.”

Contacts

Hilary McCarthy



Clearpoint Agency



hilary@clearpointagency.com

774 364 1440

Ron Marcus



VP of Marketing for AMA San Diego



ron.marcus@sdama.org

858 224 2098