American Freight Unveils New Store Format Offering Upgraded Shopping Experience

Redesigned Store Features New Layout, Logo, Signage and Innovative Retail Technology

Company Continues Expansion in Colorado with Grand Opening of Westminster Store

DELAWARE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Freight, a leading national retailer offering customers affordable, high-quality furniture, mattresses and appliances, today unveiled its new store layout offering customers an upgraded shopping experience. The company is debuting its redesigned store in two Denver-area locations—its Centennial store and a new location in Westminster that is celebrating its grand opening today and through this weekend.

The upgraded store experience offers a fresh brand look-and-feel, enhanced product storytelling, interactive retail technology and expert customer service designed to make shopping for home furnishings simple, convenient and hassle-free. American Freight plans to pilot the new format in additional stores in the first quarter of 2024 before rolling it out nationwide beginning in the third quarter.

“We’re thrilled to launch our redesigned store format as we celebrate the grand opening of our Westminster location and continue our Colorado expansion,” said Peter Corsa, CEO of the Home Segment of FRG Inc., the parent company of American Freight. “Our plan is to roll out the new store concept to more locations over the next year to provide an even better experience for our customers nationwide as they shop our wide selection of affordable home furnishings, mattresses and appliances from trusted national brands.”

The redesigned American Freight store format features:

A full creative refresh of in-store elements, including a new color palette, interior and exterior signage, and a new American Freight logo.

A more spacious layout that make it easier for customers to browse, discover products and navigate the showroom.

Enhanced brand and product storytelling for open-box appliances, including a color-coded system that will help customers understand the condition of each item.

A wide variety of furniture, mattresses and appliances from well-known national brands, along with a full range of flexible financing options and same-day delivery for all in-stock items.

Trained associates who can provide expert, personalized assistance to customers.

AR technology that lets customers visualize how furniture will look in their own home before purchasing.

Customers who purchase appliances can also choose to have American Freight’s trained installers deliver and hook up their new appliance, test it and show them how to use it before hauling away their old item.

American Freight opened its first Colorado location, in Centennial, in August, then expanded its presence in the state by opening new stores in Pueblo and Colorado Springs on November 10. The grand opening of the Westminster store marks the company’s fourth opening in the state in recent months. Located at 9180 Wadsworth Parkway in Westminster, the new 23,000-square-foot American Freight showroom will hold a Grand Opening celebration December 15–17. The store will be open 10 am–8 pm Monday through Saturday and 11 am–6 pm Sunday.

American Freight is also partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this holiday season to raise funds to help end childhood cancer and is collecting donations online and in all stores nationwide.

About American Freight

American Freight offers high-quality furniture, mattresses and appliances at everyday low prices through its direct-to-consumer, warehouse-style stores and e-commerce site. With more than 5 million satisfied customers, American Freight has built a strong legacy of helping customers save money since 1994. The company has over 370 U.S. locations across 40 states, where customers can purchase new and open-box items and “take them home today.” American Freight also provides an array of flexible financing options and extended warranties. For more information, visit AmericanFreight.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Michael McMullan / Felicia Kane



Berns Communications Group



[email protected] / [email protected]