American Eagle Continues to Dominate Denim With OMJeans, an Immersive Takeover of the High Line in New York City

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) continues its denim domination this September, with an elevated and immersive installation in NYC celebrating the back-to-school (BTS) season. Open to the public on September 16 and 17, American Eagle (AE), the #1 jeans brand for women of all ages and men in its core demographic, is turning New York’s iconic High Line into our own impressive line…of jeans. With a shoppable display of AE’s iconic jeans assortment, amplified with social and digital innovation, OMJeans will further the connection with its customer community.

“Our vision for this innovative installation is to show up where millions of people experience the city, bringing to life the heritage and timelessness of AE jeans,” says Jennifer Foyle, President & Executive Creative Director – AE and Aerie. “With seemingly infinite denim displays, shoppable experiences, creative photo moments, and musical surprises, we’re dominating denim in one of NYC’s most iconic gathering spaces.”

Building on the BTS campaign, the denim installation will encourage shopping and incentivize consumers to sign up for AE’s Real Rewards Credit Card through:

A show-stopping array of mannequins featuring hundreds of denim styles to showcase a range of offerings starting at the 14th street passage.

Seamless shopping, with QR-coded denim, including Gen Z’s favorite jeans modeled on mannequins and in images, so guests can buy their perfect pair of jeans on the spot.

Dedicated areas to drive Real Rewards Credit Card sign ups from AE’s financing partner, Synchrony. 30% off your first purchase after approval for the AE Real Rewards Credit Card. Visitors can scan a QR code to access Synchrony’s dApply to seamlessly and securely apply for credit, allowing them to quickly authenticate themselves and minimize the fields needed to apply.

Enter to win a $1,000 jeans haul on the spot. With each entry, you are also entered to win a Grand Prize trip to the destination of your choice.*

Fun and creative photo moments that integrate a denim landscape into the existing High Line views, as well as shareable seats – denim covered loungers – designed to look like the back pocket of a pair of AE jeans.

Takeover of the 10th Avenue Amphitheater, where denim mannequins will congregate for a show-stopping, instagrammable display.

A special musical performance by a surprise guest on Saturday, September 16 at 4:30 PM.

“Synchrony has partnered with AEO for more than two decades to offer financing solutions to meet the needs of its customers, beyond just a single purchase to build lifelong relationships,” said Darrell Owens, SVP, Head of Lifestyle Platform at Synchrony. “It’s great to see the AE brand come to life on the High Line with a unique activation that can easily translate browsing to buying.”

AE continues to lead with innovation, including promotion of the event across owned AE social to stir curiosity and drive a consumer call-to-action. A robust promotion strategy will include videos across social, OOH marketing including subway liveboards across NYC. A 3D billboard in Times Square will showcase the campaign and our top jeans styles that jump out of the ad and ‘dance’ for the crowd.

OMJeans will be open to the public on September 16th and 17th from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM EDT at NYC’s High Line Park. Following the event, AE will be recycling all used denim with Cotton’s Blue Jeans Go Green™ program, which will be transformed into insulation for Habitat for Humanity and other applications. AE has collaborated with Cotton’s Blue Jeans Go Green™ program since 2008 and recycled over 600K pieces of denim. To stay in the know regarding the latest updates on the OMJeans installation, follow @americaneagle on IG. Customers everywhere can view the campaign and shop top denim styles now on ae.com, on owned brand socials and in stores nationwide.

*T&Cs apply, winner announced at a later date.

About American Eagle

Since 1977, American Eagle has offered an assortment of specialty apparel and accessories for everyone that enables self-expression and empowers our customers to celebrate their individuality. The brand has broadened its leadership in jeans by producing innovative fabric with options for all styles and fits for all at a value. We aren’t just passionate about making great clothing, we’re passionate about making real connections with the people who wear them. Visit www.ae.com to find your perfect pair of #AEJeans.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there’s REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong and Japan, and ships to approximately 80 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 260 international locations operated by licensees in approximately 30 countries. In 2022, AEO released its first annual Building a Better World report, which outlines two decades of ESG achievements through the company’s Planet, People and Practices initiatives. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.

