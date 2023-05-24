AM Best to Host IMCA/AM Best Marketing Leader Lunch with Omaha National’s Chris LaMantia

OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AM Best will host a joint presentation with the Insurance Marketing & Communications Association (IMCA) on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. (EDT). In a live, interactive roundtable discussion, Chris LaMantia, chief sales and marketing officer at Omaha National, will discuss advertising strategies, customer engagement in today’s marketplace, product differentiation and effective marketing strategies.

Register today.

Panelists include:

Chris LaMantia, chief sales and marketing officer, Omaha National;

Peter van Aartrijk, principal, Aartrijk, and IMCA CMO Council member; and

Lori Chordas, senior associate editor, AM Best TV.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

