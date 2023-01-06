AM Best to Host IMCA/AM Best Marketing Leader Lunch with HUB International’s Ellina Shinnick

OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AM Best will host a joint presentation with the Insurance Marketing & Communications Association (IMCA) on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. (EST). In a live, interactive roundtable discussion, Ellina Shinnick, chief marketing officer for HUB International, will discuss positioning brands for differentiation, digital marketing, customer engagement, building a marketing center of excellence and grounding a marketing strategy in data and insights to drive new business revenue.

Register today: http://www.ambest.com/webinars/HUBinternational/index.html

Panelists include:

Ellina Shinnick, chief marketing officer, HUB International;

Peter van Aartrijk, principal, Aartrijk, and IMCA CMO Council member;

Lee McDonald, group vice president, AM Best; and

Lori Chordas, senior associate editor, AM Best TV.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

