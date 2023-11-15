Alumni Ventures Double Leads With Marin’s Budget Optimization

Intelligent budget allocation helps the leading venture firm increase volume 97% while decreasing cost per lead





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alumni Ventures, a leading venture capital firm, was looking to improve the performance and consistency of its lead generation program for acquiring new investors across Facebook and LinkedIn. They used Marin Software’s budget optimization tools to automate the prediction of campaign performance and setting of cross-channel budgets. This resulted in dramatically accelerated paid media campaign performance.

“Marin intelligently optimized our budgets and bids, causing lead volume to double over the last six months. And since it’s all automated, Marin has eliminated hours of manual work so my team can focus on driving strategic value for the company,” said Luke Antel, COO of Alumni Ventures.

Since they started using MarinOne’s AI-powered optimization and automation capabilities, Alumni Ventures has achieved exceptional year-over-year performance gains such as:

97% increase in the number of leads generated

33% reduction in the cost per lead, reflecting efficient and cost-effective operations

60% lift in impression volume, demonstrating increased visibility and engagement

96% boost in click volume, indicating strong interest and interaction from their target audience

These outstanding achievements underscore how Marin Software’s full-stack platform empowers performance marketers to drive growth, increase efficiency, and improve their return on ad spend.

“Marin Software is proud to be part of Alumni Ventures’ success story and remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive growth and innovation for our clients,” said Chris Lein, CEO of Marin Software.

To learn more about Marin’s advanced optimization functionality, visit https://www.marinsoftware.com/lp/ascend.

About Alumni Ventures

Alumni Ventures is the #1 most active venture firm in the US (PitchBook 2022) and America’s largest venture firm for individual investors. They believe in the power of networks, and their network is uniquely broad and deep. The 600,000+ members of our community are the source of their capital, deal flow, and value-add services to their portfolio companies.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated’s (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world’s largest publishers. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software’s technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com

Contacts

Media Contact

Wesley MacLaggan



Marketing, Marin Software



(415) 399-2580



[email protected]