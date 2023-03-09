Altria to Host Webcast of Its Investor Day

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MO #ALTRIA–Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live webcast of its Investor Day in New York, NY on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The presentation will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. and end at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will feature presentations by Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer, and other members of Altria’s leadership team.

The webcast will be in a listen-only mode. Pre-event registration is necessary; directions are posted at www.altria.com/webcasts. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com.

Contacts

Altria Client Services

Investor Relations

(804) 484-8222

Altria Client Services

Media Relations

(804) 484-8897

