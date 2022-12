RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MO #ALTRIA–Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) today announced that our Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable on January 10, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 22, 2022. The ex-dividend date is December 21, 2022.



