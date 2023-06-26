Altimetrik Launches “Digital Business Methodology: Growth Code” — a Book to Accelerate Business Growth

New book serves as a step-to-step guide to help businesses engage and create a SSOT as a core asset to drive consistency, speed, and scale, across the enterprise

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altimetrik, a leading pure-play digital business for data quality, product innovation, core data assets and AL/ML has launched its latest book, “Digital Business Methodology: Growth Code.” This comprehensive, step-by-step guide aims to empower businesses in achieving consistent, rapid, and scalable growth without disrupting their current operations. By adopting Altimetrik’s Digital Business Methodology (DBM), the business can adopt a holistic incremental (bite-sized) approach, collaborate, take ownership, and lead engagement to achieve outcomes with greater agility, paving the way for unlimited growth and opportunity.





The book underscores the need for conducting digital business independently, free from the constraints of complex and isolated environments, thereby enabling outcome-driven growth characterized by greater consistency, speed, and scale. Skilled practitioners who understand both business and technology can orchestrate these end-to-end solutions within a client’s environment.

The company’s thought leadership and expertise in this field was demonstrated last year by the release of two digital business books, “Digital Simplified” and “The Digital Leader.” Building on these previous works, this book delves deeper into the obstacles faced by siloed corporate structures, disconnected data sources, and complex technology stacks, all of which impede the adoption of digital business practices and hinder operational efficiencies and growth.

“Many companies realize that digital business is not about technology transformation but business transformation,” says Raj Vattikuti, Executive Chairman and Founder of Altimetrik. “Our latest book explains how business leaders can use the DBM to build a collaborative culture among all stakeholders that allows companies to simplify workflows and become more agile to eliminate silos and focus on data-driven outcomes.” The book includes case studies showing measurable results achieved by Fortune 500 companies in various industries including financial services, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, retail, automotive, and manufacturing.

Altimetrik’s expertise in digital business spans over a decade and it has pioneered the core tenets of its DBM. Companies of all sizes are now recognizing the need for this step-by-step approach and are seeking partners like Altimetrik to accelerate their digital business adoption; with a proven track record to be 50%+ faster utilizing less resources than traditional app world. Furthermore, companies like McKinsey, in their recently published book “Rewired,” advocate for strategies that align with Altimetrik’s DBM.

This book emphasizes the importance of CEOs and C-Level leaders taking ownership and driving engagement leveraging an incremental approach to create operational rigor and an agile culture. This iterative process, executed at a sprint level, establishes a SSOT, empowering informed decision-making and fostering a sense of ownership. Technologies like Snowflake serve as the foundation, ensuring end-to-end security, data quality and governance, compliance, auditability, and traceability. The SSOT provides a unified and consistent view of data across the organization. This is essential for the building and deployment of AI and ML models, streamlining end-to-end workflows, enabling innovation, and enhancing productivity.

“Most businesses lack a central repository for their core data assets, which impedes growth, innovation, and customer experience,” says Raj Sundaresan, CEO of Altimetrik. “The adoption of an SSOT enables higher quality, unified data that fuels the AI and ML tools quickly gaining adoption in today’s business environment. More than a guide, this book represents a strategic tool for business leaders who want to unlock growth and accelerate their digital journey.”

Partnership between data analysts and scientists at the domain level leads to intelligence derived from ML, enabling the application of algorithms for predictive analysis. Embracing new AI technologies like OpenAI ChatGPT enhances productivity and intelligence by capitalizing on high-quality data. Scalability and consistency across the enterprise are ensured through the DBM framework, adhering to IEEE and ISO/IEC 27001 engineering standards for creating reusable engineered assets. This process is seamlessly automated, end-to-end, deriving significant productivity and integration across the enterprise ecosystem, from idea generation to product launch, on a digital business platform (DBP).

The DBM is enforced by this cloud-based self-service DBP within the client’s environment enabling simplified workflows and a collaborative culture that is independent of the existing complexities and siloes. Scott Sandschafer, CEO of Calibo adds, “The DBP rationalizes tools and technologies, empowering self-service with automated governance reinforcing an agile culture, collaboration, harmonizing business functions and software development processes across the enterprise.”

Altimetrik serves as a catalyst for small, medium, and large companies with capability centers that create the platform environment to help scale talent, culture, and partner using tools like AWS, Azure, and GCP. Regardless of digital maturity, Altimetrik’s DBM and DBP paves the way for digital business with greater consistency, speed, and scale.

