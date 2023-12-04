Altice USA and Optimum Collaborate with University of Phoenix to Provide Tuition Benefits to Employees

Agreement brings complimentary career-focused educational options for Altice USA and Optimum employees

NEW YORK & PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altice USA / Optimum today announces an agreement with the University of Phoenix to provide employees with tuition benefits at the University.





The collaboration supports Altice USA / Optimum’s goal of providing its teammates with long, fulfilling careers by ensuring the company’s thousands of team members have access to the educational resources they need to continue their development and pursue their goals.

“At Altice USA / Optimum our workforce is the bedrock for our success, which is why we are thrilled to work with University of Phoenix to offer our teammates new opportunities to learn, develop, and continue their education. Investing in employees is a top priority for the company and it remains a critical part of our strategy to provide a rewarding employee experience,” said Colleen Schmidt, EVP of human resources, Altice USA / Optimum. “When employees have more opportunities to advance their skills, they are better equipped to serve customers across our communities. This agreement underscores our belief that each employee can positively impact the organization and its customers by pursuing educational opportunities for professional and personal development.”

“The agreement with Altice USA / Optimum sets a new standard for collaboration between higher ed and employers,” states Chris Lynne, president of University of Phoenix. “As companies integrate talent development into their plans for success and growth, this type of program helps align employer and individual skill needs and the opportunity to meet those needs.”

Eligible curriculum includes individual courses as well as courses available as part of certificate, associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs. The collaboration also offers college credit for relevant life experience and the opportunity to learn in-demand skills that can positively impact career trajectories.

According to the University of Phoenix’s 2023 Career Optimism Index® study, 70% of employees say they are more likely to stay with their employer if they had more opportunities for upskilling. As companies navigate current workforce and talent deficits, collaboration between higher education institutions and companies provides opportunities to create educational benefits that attract new talent and retain talent already within the company.

The University of Phoenix Workforce Solutions team offers companies across diverse industries as well as community colleges tailored learning and career pathways to recruit, upskill, reskill, and retain their workforce in an affordable and timely manner. Their flexible solutions are aligned to workplace needs and feature live support, career guidance and support tools, education programs, learning pathways, and credit options, including certificates, workshops, single courses, degree programs, or any combination of these tools.

