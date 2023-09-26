AlphaGraphics Make It Happen Event Makeover Contest Announces Final Winners with a Combined Value of $80,000

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AlphaGraphics announces the winners of its Make It Happen contest, which focuses on awarding three worthy, cause-focused organizations with an event makeover. Winners include Madelyn’s Fund, receiving an event makeover valued at $20,000 for its Pink Bow Gala in Charlotte, NC; American Humane, receiving an event makeover valued at $20,000 for its Hero Dog Awards Gala in Palm Beach, FL; and Best Buddies in Tennessee, receiving an event makeover valued at $40,000 for its Friendship Walk in Nashville.





The sky’s the limit for these AlphaGraphics event makeovers, with branding and marketing support leading up to each event, and a total transformation of the events themselves with large-scale signage and graphics.

Madelyn’s Fund’s Pink Bow Gala will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at The Ruth by Beau Monde in Charlotte, NC. American Humane’s Hero Dog Awards Gala is planned for Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at The Breakers in Palm Beach, FL. Best Buddies in Tennessee’s Friendship Walk will take place in the spring of 2024.

“Our team is working diligently with each organization to develop a strategy for their event that brings awareness to their cause, elevates the attendee experience, and supports the organization’s goals for the event,” said Stephanie Johnson, Vice President of Marketing at AlphaGraphics. “We are proud to partner with three incredible organizations doing important work across the country.”

Madelyn’s Fund provides financial support to families with infants and pediatrics patients in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), particularly those who experience the trauma of infant loss. The organization was started by Rachel and Andy Lee, who was an NFL punter for 18 years, after their daughter Madelyn passed away in February 2015 at just 8 days old. The Pink Bow Gala, in its sixth year, brings together supporters to raise funds for the organization’s programs.

American Humane’s Hero Dog Awards Gala is an annual, nationwide competition that searches out and recognizes America’s Hero Dogs – often ordinary dogs who do extraordinary things, whether it’s saving lives on the battlefield, lending sight or hearing to a human companion, or helping people achieve their goals. After voting by the American public, winners in each category are honored at the star-studded American Humane Hero Dog Awards Gala in Palm Beach.

Best Buddies in Tennessee, part of Best Buddies International, is dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The Friendship Walk provides a day of fun to raise awareness and support the Best Buddies programs in schools, workplaces, and communities.

Over 700 entries were submitted to the Make It Happen Event Makeover contest. Applicants completed a questionnaire about their organization’s background, details about their event, and how their cause improves their community.

