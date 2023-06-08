AlphaGraphics Make It Happen Campaign Deadline June 16 for Organizations to Enter for a Chance to Win an Event Makeover

One Event Makeover Valued at $40,000 and Two Event Makeovers Valued at $20,000 Will Be Awarded

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AlphaGraphics launched its Make It Happen contest one month ago and is reminding organizations that the deadline to enter to win an event makeover is quickly approaching on Friday, June 16. Prizes include one event makeover valued at $40,000 and two event makeovers valued at $20,000.





The sky’s the limit for an AlphaGraphics event makeover, with options ranging from branding and marketing support leading up to the event, to large-scale signage and graphics, banners, printed materials, promo items, and more for the event. AlphaGraphics will pick three events – such as fundraising galas, nonprofit conferences, and other cause-focused events – to transform, giving the winning organizations the opportunity to improve their event and amplify their cause. Winners will be selected this summer and AlphaGraphics will complete two makeovers in the fall of this year, with the remaining makeover taking place in early 2024.

To enter, visit www.alphagraphics.com/makeithappen and fill out the questionnaire. Applicants will be expected to provide their organization’s background, contact information, and details about their event. Entries will be accepted through 11:59 PM MDT on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Semi-finalists will be contacted to obtain more information about their submission, then three finalists will be selected. AlphaGraphics will work closely with the finalists to gain a deeper understanding of their goals and how to leverage the makeover to transform their event’s visual appearance and ensure their attendees have an incredible experience.

“We want to make sure that every interested organization has a chance to enter our Make It Happen contest,” said Stephanie Wood, Vice President of Marketing at AlphaGraphics. “This is an incredible opportunity for an organization to elevate their cause and create opportunities for increased attendance and fundraising at their event. We have received some incredible submissions so far, and we look forward to seeing what comes in these last few days of the contest.”

