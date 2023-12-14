Alorica Earns Great Place to Work® Certifications in Five Latin American Countries Based on Thousands of Employees’ Feedback on Company’s Positive Work Environment and Culture

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#alorica—Alorica Inc., a trusted global leader in next-generation customer experience (CX) solutions, has been named one of the best workplaces in the Caribbean and Central America by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Alorica recently became certified in Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Panama based on employee sentiment and experience in five key areas: credibility, respect, fairness, pride and fellowship. More than 7,300 employees participated in the survey by Great Place to Work®—the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. In addition to its certification in the Philippines, this is the third consecutive Great Place to Work® recognition for Alorica in Guatemala as well as the CX provider’s first in the four other Latin American countries.





“Becoming Great Place to Work® certified in five countries simultaneously across the region based on thousands of employees’ opinions is a remarkable accomplishment that speaks volumes to our people-first commitment,” shared Jose Ramirez, Alorica’s President of Latin America and the Caribbean. “Our teams are the driving force behind Alorica’s culture, performance, community impact and success. We will continue to support and empower our growing workforce so that they remain excited, focused and innovative in delivering for our customers in the region and around the world.”

In Latin America and the Caribbean, Alorica currently maintains operations in 9 countries with 19,600 employees. Since last year, Alorica has achieved the following milestones in the region:

Hired 2,800+ team members

Achieved double-digit profitable growth for multiple years

Expanded its footprint in Mexico, marked by new sites in Mexico City and Leon, Guanajuato

83% of leadership positions have been filled by internal promotions—more than half are women—furthering the company’s commitment to inclusivity, personal growth and development

Consistently exceeded the world-class industry standard for employee satisfaction by achieving ~90% eNPS

These six Great Place to Work® certifications—including two in Mexico—add to the multiple honors Alorica has earned since last year for its excellent employee experience and culture, such as

About Alorica

