Allstate Expands College Football Ties with On-the-Road Correspondent

Ride along with celebrated social media creator Katie Feeney as she takes fans to some of the most anticipated games in college football using Allstate Drivewise

NORTHBROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allstate is excited to unveil its pioneering collaboration with renowned social media creator Katie Feeney as the company’s inaugural on-the-road college football correspondent. Feeney will take fans on an exclusive behind-the-scenes journey to some of the most highly anticipated college football games. This will include her travels to the stadium using Allstate Drivewise®, interactions with fans, and capturing the overall excitement.





“If there’s one company that knows college football, it’s Allstate,” Feeney says. “Being an Allstate customer, I’m thrilled to team up with them for this unique experience that will provide fans a first-person glimpse into the game we all love. I can’t wait to show you everything from my gameday rituals to driving tips to get to the game safely to sharing fans’ excitement when we get there.”

Feeney will be attending two of this season’s biggest games on behalf of Allstate:

SEC Championship | Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 | Atlanta, GA

| Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 | Atlanta, GA Allstate Sugar Bowl | Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 | New Orleans, LA

“Surprisingly, having a connected experience with your insurer has numerous advantages – from receiving personalized rates based on your driving habits to practical driving assistance, such as finding affordable gas and savings on parking,” emphasized Stacy Sharpe, senior vice president of corporate brand at Allstate. “We care about fostering connections, particularly within the college football community. Our collaboration with Katie enables us to do just that.”

For two decades, Allstate has played a pivotal role as one of college football’s most active corporate partners. From supporting university scholarships through its “Good Hands” Field Goal Net program to honoring student-athletes with the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®, Allstate is a proud member of the college football community. In January, Allstate will mark its 18th year as the title sponsor of the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

