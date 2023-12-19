ALLO Communications Wins a Calix ‘Giant of Sustainability’ Award for Leading the Broadband Industry With Their Visionary Green Strategy

ALLO Communications continues to find new ways to expand on their impressive 20-year record as a leader in broadband, earning impressive accolades in 2023—including $650 million in funding, an “Innovations” award from Calix, and recognition from the White House—for launching a winning green strategy that leverages the energy-efficient Calix broadband platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) recognizes its customer, ALLO Communications (ALLO), as a 2023 Calix Innovations Awards “Giant of Sustainability” for exemplifying green broadband leadership. In May 2023, ALLO revealed their winning green broadband strategy with a Sustainability Financing Framework, ultimately securing $650 million in financing to support their expansion across Nebraska, Colorado, and Arizona.





ALLO’s Sustainability Financing Framework, underpinned by the Calix broadband platform, demonstrates a synergy between broadband expansion and sustainable practices. It focuses on energy efficiency, renewable energy, and broadening access for underserved customers. This approach earned ALLO a “very good” S2SQ Sustainability Quality Score from Moody’s. Led by Brad Moline, president and chief executive officer, the ALLO team’s commitment to expanding their environmentally conscious network across the southwestern United States has garnered significant recognition, including from the White House.

“Our collaboration with Calix is a cornerstone of our green broadband strategy,” said Moline. “Leveraging the extensive capabilities of the Calix platform, we’ve achieved a remarkable reduction in power consumption and streamlined our network operations to new heights. This aligns perfectly with our mission of providing equal access to sustainable services.”

A Calix customer since 2010, ALLO leverages the comprehensive Calix platform to offer premium gigabit services and life-enhancing managed services. Efficiencies gained from the Calix platform enable broadband service providers like ALLO to reduce the management and maintenance efforts needed to operate their networks while also requiring less space, power, and cooling resources. The Calix platform has helped ALLO run a green broadband network by enabling them to:

Reduce power consumption 73 percent. ALLO consolidated the systems in their access network to significantly reduce power consumption, saving space in data centers and offices and cutting down on cooling needs.

ALLO consolidated the systems in their access network to significantly reduce power consumption, saving space in data centers and offices and cutting down on cooling needs. Decrease energy requirement 50 percent. ALLO deploys Calix GigaSpire® BLAST systems to offer subscribers comprehensive Wi-Fi 6 and 6E coverage, eliminating the need for extra hardware like mesh units, thereby halving energy use.

ALLO deploys Calix GigaSpire® BLAST systems to offer subscribers comprehensive Wi-Fi 6 and 6E coverage, eliminating the need for extra hardware like mesh units, thereby halving energy use. Cut costly truck rolls 40 percent. ALLO leverages Calix Cloud, including Calix Operations Cloud and Calix Service Cloud, so their support and operations teams can troubleshoot remotely and provide proactive maintenance. This reduces the need for on-site equipment repairs or replacements—leading to a significant reduction in costly truck rolls.

Moline played a key role in the development of Calix SmartTown™ community-wide Wi-Fi. SmartTown was created to bridge the digital divide for students and residents. Calix customers like ALLO can deploy SmartTown without incurring additional capital, power, or carbon footprint, thus negating the need for separate wireless community networks and reducing the reliance on new 5G towers.

“The achievement of obtaining sustainable financing, along with being named a ‘Giant of Sustainability,’ highlights the significance of our alliance with Calix,” said Moline. “Calix’s commitment to innovation meets the specific needs we encounter in the broadband sector. Working together, we have helped set a precedent for the industry in adopting sustainable practices. It fuels our continued expansion and enables us to profoundly impact our communities in Nebraska, Colorado, and Arizona, demonstrating how technological growth and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.”

“Brad and the ALLO team continue to demonstrate their leadership in the broadband industry through innovation and a visionary strategy,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. “Our partnership with ALLO is collaborative and continues to push us on where to innovate, with SmartTown being a great example. Brad wanted to bridge the digital divide by leveraging the Wi-Fi footprint to enable students to have access to secure, fast broadband wherever they are. We listened and built SmartTown. With their success around sustainability initiatives this year, ALLO is proving there’s a winning roadmap for broadband providers of any size to ensure equitable access to secure broadband experiences within an environmentally conscious framework. It is inspiring to see them continuously find new ways to grow amazing value for their communities while dramatically simplifying their business. We are excited to further innovate with Brad and the ALLO team and look forward to supporting their ongoing success.”

Learn how ALLO continues to deliver incredible customer experiences while providing environmentally focused solutions in “3 Techniques To Help Deliver New Managed Services While Providing Exceptional Experiences and Support.”

