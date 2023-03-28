Allison+Partners Adds Lars Rosene to the Corporate Practice as Managing Director, Allison Advisory+Industrials Group

Rosene Takes on Newly Created Role to Expand Allison Advisory Counsel to Clients Worldwide and Drive Growth of the Agency’s Industrials Portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allison+Partners has hired Lars Rosene as managing director of Allison Advisory+Industrials Group. Rosene is based in Allison+Partners’ Dallas office as part of the agency’s corporate practice and reports to Global President + Chief Client Experience Officer Matthew Della Croce.

Rosene brings more than 25 years of marketing communications experience, including significant C-suite and BOD-level counsel, to drive the growth of the agency’s Industrials portfolio, as well as lead the global expansion of Allison Advisory, the agency’s management consulting offering.

“As we manage through an economic slowdown, companies will look to execute business transformation/change management, requiring C-suite and BOD-level counsel, sparking an opportunity globally for Allison Advisory,” Della Croce said. “Lars brings incredibly relevant experience to successfully grow this part of our business, while partnering with many other colleagues across the agency. Additionally, Lars has deep connections and expertise in the Industrials space, which we believe will support and grow this industry offering around the globe.”

Prior to his role at Allison+Partners, Rosene served in multiple marketing, communications, sustainability and public affairs executive leadership capacities at Flowserve Corporation and served as an executive officer during the global industrial manufacturers time in the Fortune 500. His vast expertise includes senior-level advising, reputation and issues management, crisis communications, transformation implementations, corporate and product brand positioning, thought leadership, as well as change management, business, financial and M&A communications, and the development of sustainability/ESG and social impact strategies.

“Our global corporate communications practice continues to evolve and grow, as we help organizations manage the complex global environment,” said Tom Smith, president of North America corporate practice. “Lars strengthens our practice and offerings, as he is a strong corporate leader who will bring exceptional skills, counseling and a wealth of knowledge to clients.”

As part of his responsibilities, Rosene has helped secure new Allison+Partners clients Worldwide Express and Albers Aerospace. Worldwide Express is the official logistics partner for NASCAR, a top-ranked, full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider and the second-largest privately held freight brokerage in North America, with nearly $5 billion in annual revenue and over 121,000 customers ranging from small- and medium-sized businesses to the Fortune 100. Albers Aerospace serves the aerospace, defense and surveillance industries through its manufacturing, engineering, innovative technologies, manned and unmanned aviation services, and aviation repair services.

“We are truly pleased with the impact Lars has had on our new clients in the short time he’s been at the agency and know his experience and expertise in the industrial sector will help us continue to grow this important aspect of our business, as well as provide industry leading counsel, while driving a best-in-class client experience,” Smith added.

Allison+Partners’ Advisory offering is a unique blend of strategic business consultants and communications experts who can fully leverage the role of change processes and communications to support the most difficult challenges facing today’s C-suite. While the expansion of our Industrials offering capabilities blends our experience with clients in this space, with a new focus and team that has years of experience working with manufacturing, logistics, energy, and other related industrial- and energy-related clients.

About Allison+Partners



Allison+Partners is a global marketing and communications agency driven by a collaborative approach to innovation and creativity. The firm was named by PRovoke Media as one of its Global Agencies of the Decade, North American Agencies of the Year and Best Agencies to Work For. The agency was also named by PRWeek as a Best Places to Work for four consecutive years and recognized as one of UK’s Fastest Growing Agencies. Allison+Partners operates in 50 markets worldwide and is organized around five practices: Consumer Brands, Corporate, Reputation Risk + Public Affairs, Health, and Technology. The agency’s Marketing Innovation Team, which combines brand strategy, integrated marketing, creative, research and measurement expertise into one offering, works across these practices to deliver integrated storytelling for clients. Allison+Partners is owned by Stagwell, one of the fastest growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. Agency partners leverage Stagwell’s technology, data analytics, insights, and strategic consulting solutions to drive measurable results and optimize return on marketing investment for more than 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.allisonpr.com.

Contacts

Media:

Shanna Brown



Shanna.Brown@allisonpr.com

914.263.6837