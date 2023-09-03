Alipay+ Payment Tech to Debut in the Middle East Market With Its Full Suite of E-Wallet Solutions at Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alipay+ Payment Tech today announced that it will take part in Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023 from September 4 to 5. Alipay+ Payment Tech is a full suite of e-wallet solutions provided by Ant Group to enable customers to build e-wallet apps quickly with world-class functionality, reliability and stability. This is the first time that Alipay+ Payment Tech will showcase its diversified solutions and services in the Middle East market.





Seamless is Saudi Arabia’s biggest event covering the latest innovation in payments, fintech, retail, e-commerce, home delivery and digital marketing. At the event, Alipay+ Payment Tech will present its digital wallet, digital lending, super app (mini-program), card acquiring, and anti-fraud solutions as well as its professional training and talent development program. These solutions originate from Alipay’s proven technical know-how and operating experience in China and other markets and have served customers worldwide, especially in Southeast Asia and Africa.

With Alipay+ Payment Tech’s digital wallet solution, customers can roll out their own e-wallet apps to targeted markets faster. The solution brings a full set of online and in-store payment components and marketing features including registration bonus, referrals, direct discounts, vouchers, and sticker collections, which enable e-wallets to provide seamless user experiences, improve user and merchant stickiness, and enhance their brand awareness and customer loyalty. Meanwhile, those marketing capabilities are well escorted by an industry-leading risk management and Anti-Money Laundering system developed and tested in Alipay’s use cases, and the whole solution is built on cloud-native technical infrastructure to cater to mobile internet featured businesses.

Moreover, with Alipay+ Payment Tech’s mini-program capabilities, e-wallet apps are able to execute their super app strategy by developing open eco-systems around their payment services, engaging merchants to operate their digitalized businesses within the apps and allowing individual users to enjoy a wider range of services without the needs to download multiple apps.

With Loan Management System (LMS) and Credit Risk-Decision Engine (CRE), Alipay+ Payment Tech’s digital lending solution helps e-wallet apps to develop Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) and cash loan products to serve users’ various credit needs, and help customers manage their loan business and credit risks efficiently.

Recognizing the importance of anti-fraud in the payment and financial services industry, Alipay+ Payment Tech also provides an individual solution to handle security risks that meet e-wallet apps’ comprehensive operating and marketing needs.

Alipay+ Payment Tech will also present at Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023:

A technical solution that allows e-wallet apps develop products for public good like Alipay Ant Forest;

A card acquiring solution to meet customers’ traditional payment needs;

Its professional training and talent development program with multi-level certifications and in partner with the 10×1000 Tech for Inclusion program.

“As the Middle East market is growing rapidly with increasing demands for inclusive financial services such as digital payment and digital lending, Alipay+ Payment Tech is ready to provide its diversified solutions and services as well as share its rich experiences on the global payment eco-system with local partners to help them successfully build up their own e-wallet businesses,” said Li Zhixian, Senior Director of Alipay+ Payment Tech at Ant Group.

During the past several years, Alipay+ Payment Tech has served customers including GCash in the Philippines, Touch ‘n Go in Malaysia, DANA in Indonesia, and TrueMoney in Thailand. In 2021, with the help of Alipay+ Payment Tech’s solutions, South Africa’s Vodacom launched VodaPay Super App successfully to improve financial inclusion and drive economic growth in South Africa.

Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023 is scheduled to be held from September 4 to 5 at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention Center. Come and meet Alipay+ Payment Tech team at Stand S42, Hall 3 and learn more about its inclusive fintech solutions!

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Vick Li Wei



Ant Group



vick.lw@antgroup.com