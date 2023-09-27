Ali Amin, Experienced SaaS and AI Expert, Joins One10 to Lead Product Vision and Innovation

DAYTON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#One10Incentives—One10, a leader in incentives and recognition, travel and events, and marketing services, announced Ali Amin as its new EVP, Product Management and leader in SaaS product. Amin brings more than 15 years of experience in driving breakthrough consumer experiences and propelling revenue growth through his strategic insights and technological acumen.









Amin will oversee product management, engineering, design and data strategy for PerformX®, a SaaS-based incentive and recognition technology platform that helps amplify business results, and Rewarding You, One10’s catalog of global rewards. Leveraging his knowledge in SaaS and AI, Ali will be instrumental in delivering innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of customers.

Prior to joining One10, Amin was Group Product Manager at Intuit, where he led the product strategy for Intuit Practice Management powering TurboTax Live and QuickBooks Live products. Amin led a diverse portfolio of online self-help products for TurboTax and QuickBooks across both the U.S. and international markets.

“I am excited to embark on this new journey with One10, a company renowned for its commitment to innovation and customer-centric approach,” said Amin. “I believe that the incentive and recognition industry is primed for innovation and AI and data-driven solutions have the potential to revolutionize the way we address real customer problems.”

Amin is also an active investor and advisor within the AI and tech space, demonstrating his commitment to fostering emerging startups and entrepreneurs in their quest to bring novel ideas to life.

“We are delighted to welcome Ali Amin to the One10 family,” said Bob Miller, CEO of One10. “His track record of driving revenue growth and his exceptional ability to harness the power of AI align seamlessly with our mission to deliver unparalleled value to our customers.”

ABOUT ONE10:

One10 LLC is a leader in incentives and recognition, travel and events, and marketing services. The company offers both Enterprise and SMB clients solutions to enable and engage their employees, salespeople and channel partners. One10’s global rewards, prepaid solutions and SaaS products help organizations improve engagement and improve results for some of the world’s most admired brands. One10 has offices in Dayton, Minneapolis, Dallas, Los Angeles, Detroit and Toronto. For more information, visit www.one10marketing.com

