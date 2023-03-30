Algolia Introduces New Developer-Friendly ‘Build’ Pricing Plan with One Million Free Records for its Search and Discovery Platform; Slashes API Pricing by 50%

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Algolia, the world’s only end-to-end AI Search and Discovery platform, today evolved its pricing and packaging to be even more developer-friendly with the introduction of two new developer-oriented plans: a “Build” plan that is free and a “Grow” plan that offers easy scalability at affordable prices. The new Build plan increases the number of free records that a developer can store in Algolia from 10,000 to now 1 million records. This represents a 100x increase in the number of free records developers can now index in Algolia. Additionally, Algolia slashed the cost of search requests in its Grow plan by 50% and records by 60%.

Algolia’s “Build” pricing plan provides developers with free access to the entire set of capabilities in its AI-powered Search and Discovery platform. The company’s “Grow” plan, for when a developer is ready to scale their application, enables developers with more developer-friendly usage-based pricing for live production settings.

Jaden Baptista, chief executive officer, Authors Collective, said: “In the past, it was tough for us to iterate on new ideas because it felt like the paywall stifled development. Now that all the platform features are unlocked for developers, and we can use larger datasets, we are free to iterate and explore. We only have to pay once we decide to go to production. This ‘hack’ for free and ‘pay for production’ approach is a great development.”

Bharat Guruprakash, chief product officer, Algolia, noted: “Our goal is to make it dead simple for developers to get started and use the Algolia Search and Discovery platform by removing all hurdles. We want developers to worry about the code that counts for their application; we don’t want them worrying when their search cluster is blinking red. Algolia takes care of auto-scaling, auto-sharding, and easy access to AI search capabilities without needing a team of search engineers and data scientists.”

Importantly, any designer, creator, or builder—whether they are a casual or fully committed software engineer—can quickly and easily access all the tools, documentation, sample code, educational content, and cross-platform integration capabilities needed to get started with managing their data, building a search front-end, configuring analytics, and more – all for free. Moreover, they will have immediate access to a growing developer community of more than 5 million builders.

Raymond Camden, developer advocate, Adobe, said: “I use Algolia on my blog. I have over 6,000 posts and would blow past the 10,000-record limit by having dev and prod instances. The 1 million record limit means I won’t have that problem anymore. And now that all platform features are available, I can use virtual replicas to avoid having to duplicate data. I was happy before, but this is even better.”

Bharat Guruprakash continued: “We are constantly listening to our developer community. We heard loud and clear that Algolia was cost-prohibitive to developers, and they wanted access to a much larger number of records during their prototyping and trying-it-out stage as they ‘kick the tires’ with the Algolia API. In essence, our developers spoke, we listened and acted. With over 5 million developers on our platform, we are one of the largest API platforms out there, and we are committed to ensuring developers are successful on our platform.”

Algolia announced its new Build and Grow plans at its recent DevBit developer event (March 29). DevBit attendees learned how to send click and conversion events to Algolia’s Insights API to train the AI models that power personalization and recommendation applications. Additional product news included updates on new connectors to JSON and CSV files as well as a deep dive into an upcoming keyword and vector search capability.

Algolia pricing and packaging reflecting this change is immediately available. Developers can get started with the Algolia Search and Discovery platform here.

Algolia is the world's only end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. Algolia's proprietary NeuralSearch tech combines vector-based natural language processing & keyword matching in a single API. Algolia powers 1.75 Trillion search requests a year or more than 30 Billion a week enabling more than 17,000 customers (including Under Armour, Stripe, Petsmart, Walgreens, Proctor & Gamble, Sony, NBC (Universal), British Telecom and Citibank) in 150+ countries to build blazing fast and relevant search and discovery experiences for their in-app users and/or online visitors (using any web, mobile or voice device) – by surfacing the desired content instantly and at scale.

