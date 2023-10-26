Alexander Marshall Appointed as President & Chief Growth Officer at Empower

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#advertising–Empower today proudly announced Alexander Marshall has joined as President and Chief Growth Officer, effective immediately. With a wealth of global media experience spanning two decades across regions including EMEA, APAC, and NAM, Marshall is bringing his exceptional expertise to further develop Empower’s position as an industry leader.









Beginning his career in the early 2000s at an independent performance agency, Marshall always held a “digital-first” philosophy. His legacy includes significant business growth for premier clients, including Barclays, Telefonica, P&G, Marriott Hotels, PayPal, Mastercard, Estee Lauder, Goldman Sachs, Diageo, Michael Kors, Hermes, and Richemont.

Marshall has been instrumental in developing cutting-edge growth strategies, leading growth functions, and delivering an impressive $5BN+ in media billings growth over the past decade. He will have a dual role at Empower: refining the agency’s vision in tandem with Empower CEO Ashlee Clarke, and spearheading a ‘growth machine’ to underscore Empower’s differentiators for potential clientele.

Marshall’s media philosophy, encapsulated by the intriguing question “What If,” is poised to spark curiosity and push the boundaries. By championing an “outcomes-first” mentality, this approach has already empowered global brands to ”Grow Fearlessly.”

This fearless ethos dovetails seamlessly with Empower’s core entrepreneurial spirit, a lineage enriched by its woman-owned heritage and unwavering commitment to shattering glass ceilings. Drawing inspiration from New York’s iconic “Fearless Girl” statue, Empower’s new positioning not only represents its groundbreaking media strategies for clients but also the core values the agency staunchly upholds.

Clarke has an unyielding faith in this new direction, envisioning a future where Empower isn’t merely a service provider. Instead, it’s an indispensable partner, offering holistic solutions.

Clarke said, “Empower, with its rich 39-year legacy, is poised for unprecedented growth under Alex Marshall’s leadership. Our foundation is rooted in the tenacity of a trailblazing woman, embodying an unwavering female-led entrepreneurial spirit. This fervor is evident in all our endeavors, and Alex’s dedication to putting clients first and obsessing over results is unmatched. Alex embodies my favorite Empower Value ‘Bring the Heat’ and I’m sure we will light a fire and blaze a trail like no other independent agency in the marketplace today.

“With the valuable addition of Alexander, Empower now has the foundation to take Empower to the next level of creative, cultural and financial success. He possesses the proven track record, the talent and inspiring leadership that will serve our clients and employees.”

Marshall said, “Empower embodies the truest essence of independence, not defined by silos and service lines, instead defined by the type of talent which exists in the agency today. Talent who believe in developing business, not just media solutions and are defined as creators, who consistently break new ground for our clients to deliver outcomes today and beyond. A prime example of this is the development of Empower One, a bespoke single source OS curated by our teams in partnership with some of the leading data and tech partners to solve for both our media and our clients’ business needs.”

About Empower Media:



Empower is America’s largest woman-owned media agency. We develop proactive partnerships with our clients, quantifying the outcomes which can be delivered by leaning into the mantra of “What If”. By quantifying the outcomes of these opportunities and challenging the status quo, we uncover incremental sources of growth through proprietary technology, to put brands in attention grabbing environments, capturing consumers hearts, minds and wallets. All in service of delivering results today and creating deeper longer-term consumer connections which drives our clients’ business tomorrow. We don’t believe winning today is enough. We believe in owning tomorrow, achieved by a mindset of Grow Fearlessly.

