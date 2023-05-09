Alexander Group Launches New Website

New features include easier navigation, improved UX and an executive subscriber library

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alexander Group, the leading revenue growth consultancy to Global 2000 companies, today announced the launch of its newly designed website. With refreshed branding and user experience (UX), seamless access to strategic content and a new Capabilities section with 60+ service offerings, the redesigned site better connects audiences with Alexander Group’s industry-leading consulting practices, insights and leadership community.

“Our top priority during the redesign process was making it easier than ever to access our research-backed insights, opportunities to engage with our consultants and revenue-focused executives, and the revenue growth consulting services we provide,” said Mike Meisenheimer, Marketing Principal at Alexander Group. “Our clients and site visitors rely on our insights and consulting work to inform their go-to-market models and move their businesses forward. Now with more seamless menu navigation and tighter integration with our mobile app, the new site design optimizes user experience no matter how you visit.”

Alexander Group has seen rapid growth in recent years, serving key new clients, launching new offerings and increasing the firm’s investments in research and community building. Such growth necessitated a bold, refreshed website to better serve site visitors and help revenue leaders find the most useful insights and engage with the firm.

Key features of Alexander Group’s new website include:

Redesigned interface that serves site visitors relevant, engaging content

New Capabilities section featuring 60+ offerings

New insights portal for Executive Access subscribers

Easier navigation and better UX

More accessible content in new formats

Tighter integration with the Alexander Group mobile app

“We’re particularly excited about the new insights portal for our Executive Access subscribers,” added Meisenheimer. “The exclusive research library contains research reports, whitepapers and industry-relevant benchmarks including productivity and efficiency metrics, sales and marketing cost comparisons, headcount and coverage ratios and compensation data, which helps our subscribers to make more informed decisions and investments for profitable growth.”

To view the new website and learn more about how Alexander Group helps organizations across industries, including business services, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing & distribution, media & consumer technology, private equity and technology, visit www.alexandergroup.com.

About Alexander Group

Alexander Group provides revenue growth consulting services to the world’s leading sales, marketing and service organizations. Founded in 1985, Alexander Group combines deep experience, proven methodologies and data-driven insights to help revenue leaders anticipate change, align their go-to-customer resources with company goals and make better informed decisions with one goal in mind—to grow revenue. Alexander Group has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, London, New York, San Francisco, Sao Paulo and Scottsdale.

Contacts

Media

Paula Clark

The Alexander Group, Inc.®

404.443.5375

agicommunications@alexandergroup.com

Mary Amenta

Matter Communications for The Alexander Group

860.550.1736

alexandergroup@matternow.com