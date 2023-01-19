AlertMedia Announces Strong Momentum as Employee Safety and Business Continuity Become Organizational Priorities

Threat intelligence and emergency communication provider sees 40+% year-over-year growth
AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AlertMedia today announced it continues to see strong demand for its threat intelligence and emergency communication solution as organizations across every industry invest in employee safety and business continuity amidst an increasingly severe and unpredictable threat landscape. In 2022, AlertMedia achieved its ninth consecutive year of annualized revenue growth exceeding 40% year-over-year. Additionally, the company announced it onboarded more than 600 new customers and dozens of Fortune 1000 companies during its 2022 fiscal year, including Equifax, Genuine Parts Company, Party City, RH, and Tenet Healthcare. Customers’ adoption of AlertMedia’s emergency communication solutions can be attributed to a growing need for always-on employee safety and reliable threat intelligence to respond to a wide range of organizational risks.
As detailed in AlertMedia’s 2023 Threat Outlook, organizations are navigating a growing volume of risks, ranging from severe weather events and gun violence to supply chain disruptions and civil unrest. Since 2020, 57 separate billion-dollar weather disasters have occurred in the U.S.1—approximately one every 19 days—including major hurricanes, winter storms, and wildfires, impacting nearly every organization, community, and resident across the country. Similarly, workplace violence remains a significant concern for organizational leaders following a two-year period during which active shooter incidents in the U.S. increased by 52.5%2, with approximately half occurring in areas of commerce.
“It has never been more critical for organizations of all sizes to have a reliable way to detect potential and active threats and quickly communicate with impacted employees,” said Christopher Kenessey, CEO at AlertMedia. “Resilient companies are those that can endure any crisis and keep their people safe and informed, no matter the situation. Despite economic uncertainty, we continue to see leading organizations invest in preparedness, communication, and most importantly, the safety of their people.”
As a result of continued demand for its solution, AlertMedia saw the following company milestones in 2022:
- Customer Success: In October, AlertMedia hosted its inaugural Employee Safety Conference, featuring safety, security, and business resilience experts from a wide range of enterprise customers, including Crate & Barrel, DocuSign, JetBlue, Ingredion, RH, and Whataburger. Additionally, throughout 2022 the company maintained an industry-leading net promoter score (NPS) of 60 and a customer satisfaction (CSAT) score of 96%.
- Employee Growth: To support its rapidly growing customer base, AlertMedia increased its headcount to more than 450 employees, onboarding more than 200 in 2022 alone. The company also introduced several key additions to its executive leadership team, including Christopher Kenessey, Chief Executive Officer; Berkley Simmons, Chief Revenue Officer; Elizabeth Loucheur, Chief Operating Officer; and Cheryl Steele, Board of Directors. To accommodate its growth, the company announced in September the grand opening of its state-of-the-art, 68,000-square-foot headquarters at RiverSouth in downtown Austin.
- Product Innovation: In 2022, AlertMedia added two significant new capabilities to its Threat Intelligence product, in addition to a host of enhancements across its emergency communication suite. In January, the company introduced Threat History, allowing customers to conduct detailed risk assessments of any location, determine trends in threat activity, and inform strategic decision-making concerning operational planning. In July, the company introduced Analyst Access, a first-to-market solution giving customers 24/7 access to its world-class global intelligence team, as well as the ability to collaborate with other organizations, to gather additional context about developing crises around the world.
- Industry Recognition: Throughout 2022, AlertMedia garnered recognition as the industry’s top-rated emergency communication provider and one of America’s best places to work by top national and local business publications. In December, the company was named to Inc. Magazine’s 2022 “Best in Business” list in recognition of company-wide sustainability efforts. In November, it was named to Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ list of the fastest-growing North American technology providers for the second consecutive year, ranking 303. AlertMedia also earned recognition as the top-rated emergency communication provider in 15 categories by G2, the most popular software review platform in North America. Additionally, AlertMedia was recognized as one of the country’s top employers by multiple local and national publications, including earning recognition on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers for the second consecutive year, Austin Business Journal’s Best Places to Work for the sixth consecutive year, and Built in Austin’s 100 Best Places to Work in Austin.
