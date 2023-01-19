AlertMedia Announces Strong Momentum as Employee Safety and Business Continuity Become Organizational Priorities

Threat intelligence and emergency communication provider sees 40+% year-over-year growth

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AlertMedia today announced it continues to see strong demand for its threat intelligence and emergency communication solution as organizations across every industry invest in employee safety and business continuity amidst an increasingly severe and unpredictable threat landscape. In 2022, AlertMedia achieved its ninth consecutive year of annualized revenue growth exceeding 40% year-over-year. Additionally, the company announced it onboarded more than 600 new customers and dozens of Fortune 1000 companies during its 2022 fiscal year, including Equifax, Genuine Parts Company, Party City, RH, and Tenet Healthcare. Customers’ adoption of AlertMedia’s emergency communication solutions can be attributed to a growing need for always-on employee safety and reliable threat intelligence to respond to a wide range of organizational risks.

As detailed in AlertMedia’s 2023 Threat Outlook, organizations are navigating a growing volume of risks, ranging from severe weather events and gun violence to supply chain disruptions and civil unrest. Since 2020, 57 separate billion-dollar weather disasters have occurred in the U.S.1—approximately one every 19 days—including major hurricanes, winter storms, and wildfires, impacting nearly every organization, community, and resident across the country. Similarly, workplace violence remains a significant concern for organizational leaders following a two-year period during which active shooter incidents in the U.S. increased by 52.5%2, with approximately half occurring in areas of commerce.

“It has never been more critical for organizations of all sizes to have a reliable way to detect potential and active threats and quickly communicate with impacted employees,” said Christopher Kenessey, CEO at AlertMedia. “Resilient companies are those that can endure any crisis and keep their people safe and informed, no matter the situation. Despite economic uncertainty, we continue to see leading organizations invest in preparedness, communication, and most importantly, the safety of their people.”

As a result of continued demand for its solution, AlertMedia saw the following company milestones in 2022:

