Alchemer Hires Former Qualtrics Sales Executive As Chief Revenue Officer

Key leadership addition positions Alchemer to continue impressive organic and acquisition momentum.

LOUISVILLE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alchemer – a global leader in experience management and enterprise feedback technology – today announced the hiring of Brandon Hodges as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Hodges most recently spent 18 years at Qualtrics and Oracle, companies recognized for having great sales-driven cultures. Hodges will assume full responsibility for Alchemer’s go-to-market operations, including domestic and international sales, partnerships, new and expansion sales, customer retention and account management, and sales operations.









“We are excited to add a sales leader of Brandon’s caliber to Alchemer,” said David Roberts, CEO of Alchemer. “After eight years at Qualtrics, he knows our industry and target buyers extremely well. He brings seasoned leadership and the right sales disciplines to help us grow even faster, following a year when Alchemer grew by 50%.”

Alchemer is positioned to be one of the winners in the consolidation of customer experience and feedback. With the support of KKR, the company will continue to invest in new products, go-to-market expansion, and acquisitions, all geared toward helping its customers hear from and engage customers through feedback and customer engagement signals.

“From my first conversation with the Alchemer leadership team, I knew they had a special approach to experience and feedback management,” said Hodges. “I am excited to help our customers optimize their CX and CFM programs with Alchemer’s value-driven, always-on approach to managing feedback.”

The Alchemer platform provides survey, workflow, audience, communication, and analysis tools to allow any size organization to collect, integrate, and act on the voice of their customer.

About Alchemer

Alchemer offers the world’s most flexible feedback and data collection platform that allows organizations to close the loop with their customers and employees quickly and effectively. Our mission is to give every customer and employee a voice, and to make every voice matter. The Alchemer customer feedback platform includes Alchemer Survey, Alchemer Workflow, and Alchemer Mobile. Alchemer serves more than 13,000 global CX, HR, and market research customers, including many Fortune 500 companies. Alchemer is a KKR portfolio company. For more information about Alchemer visit www.alchemer.com.

