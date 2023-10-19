AL DÍA Launches News Magazine in English+

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AL DÍA, a Philadelphia-based Latino+ multicultural, multimedia news organization, has launched AL DÍA Magazine, a membership-based digital and print publication.









The magazine focuses on the best of the American multicultural experience. It includes news analysis and summaries, op-eds, and feature articles on politics, education, leadership, and culture. It also covers news from metro Philadelphia and the Mid-Atlantic States.

The 40 to 60-page glossy magazine is written in what the company calls “English+”. Each article contains a QR code that enables members to access the content online in American English and “Standard U.S. Spanish.”

A one-year membership includes the magazine and VIP invitations to news events.

The first edition features Cherelle Parker and David Oh, two candidates vying to become Philadelphia’s 100th mayor.

“AL DÍA has evolved over its 29 years history,” says publisher Hernán Guaracao. “What started as a newsletter in my home, evolved into a weekly newspaper and now a magazine. Shifting U.S. demographics, increased online readership, shrinking ad budgets and the high cost of print manufacturing and distribution helped drive the change.”

In addition to its magazine, and video and & podcast platforms, AL DÍA News Media provides services that enhance the American multicultural experience:

AL DÍA Archetypes – a national award celebration of #Latino+ multicultural leaders in six professions.

AL DÍA Jobs/Professional Recruitment – advertising, content marketing and event marketing solutions for companies seeking to diversify their workforces and find leaders in the non-profit and educational sectors.

AL DÍA Bilingual Brand Studio – multiplatform, multilingual content marketing around business, health, education, technology, culture, politics, and money.

AL DÍA Live – live conversations with regional and national business, cultural and political leaders. For example, Top Medical Doctors, Top Corporate Leaders in Education and STEM, 40 Under 40, Women of Merit, and Top Entrepreneurs.

AL DÍA Legal Announcements and regular public notices.

About AL DÍA News Media

AL DÍA News Media is a dynamic multi-platform news organization headquartered in Philadelphia. The family-owned, journalist-operated outlet delivers a unique brand of journalism that is engaged, informed and unapologetic. It has received numerous local, regional and national awards.

Its founder, owner, and editor-in-chief, Hernán Guaracao, is past president of the National Association of Hispanic Publications and a lifetime member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

