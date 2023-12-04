Akumina Recognized as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant ™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions

NASHUA, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Akumina, a distinguished global leader in digital workplace solutions, proudly announces its recent recognition as a Visionary in the prestigious 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions. We believe this recognition reinforces Akumina’s pivotal role in shaping the future landscape of modern intranet and digital employee hubs. We were recognized in the report based on our completeness of vision and ability to execute.





The Akumina intranet platform helps businesses deliver a unified intranet and modern digital workplace experience that is personalised for every employee. Whether addressing the nuanced needs of small-scale enterprises or navigating the intricate requirements of mega-corporations with over 250,000 employees, Akumina distinguishes itself through its ability to provide seamless and engaging digital experiences.

In 2023, a year marked by significant leaps in workplace technology advancements, Akumina takes the lead by integrating next-generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities into its offerings. This commitment to technological excellence, coupled with robust integrations across Microsoft’s suite and other leading cloud services such as Workday, ServiceNow, UKG, and SAP SuccessFactors, positions Akumina as an unrivaled innovator in the industry. We believe that the recognition from Gartner further validates the company’s strategic vision and the effective implementation of its advanced solutions.

Celebrating this recognition, David Maffei, President of Akumina, states, “I feel that being named a Visionary in the inaugural Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions is an honor for Akumina. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering powerful, personalized digital experiences that significantly boost employee engagement and productivity.”

The company’s robust content and digital asset management system empowers corporate communication teams to efficiently craft, manage, and disseminate information across their organizations. The platform’s advanced personalization capabilities ensure that content delivery is not only efficient but also resonates with the users, creating a more engaging and relevant digital workspace. Furthermore, Akumina’s emphasis on intuitive and enjoyable user experience design is a hallmark of its commitment to delivering solutions that are both effective and delightful to use.

Ed Rogers, CEO of Akumina, remarks, “I believe that our placement in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is a reflection of our enduring dedication to innovation in the digital workplace arena. As we progress, our focus remains steadfast on equipping organizations with the necessary tools to cultivate a more interconnected and productive workforce.”

About Akumina

Akumina is a leading provider of digital workplace solutions, offering a robust platform that empowers organizations to create a more connected, efficient, and engaged workforce. With a focus on user experience, personalization, and effective content management.

Akumina is dedicated to transforming how businesses operate internally by offering a customizable, brandable, and multilingual platform that seamlessly integrates with leading enterprise cloud applications. Working quickly to create personalized digital experiences that help employees work smarter, not harder.

Akumina is globally recognized by industry analysts, earning a designation as a Strong Performer in the Forester Wave™: Intranet Platforms 2022, with the highest possible scores in five categories, including personalization and integrations.

Akumina’s customers include GSK, Schneider Electric, A&E Networks, Mass Mutual, Banner Healthcare and ConocoPhillips.

