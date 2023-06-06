Aktana Announces Contextual Intelligence 360 for Product Launch

Quick-to-deploy offering improves product launch success for life sciences companies facing looming patent cliff and smaller pipeline

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Aktana, the leader in intelligent customer engagement for the global life sciences industry, announces its market-leading platform and engine, Contextual Intelligence 360 (CI 360), includes new capabilities to support product launches. CI 360 for Product Launch reduces time to market and boosts sales for new drug products. In an early deployment, one top-10 pharmaceutical company saw 36% higher sales from reps using CI 360 compared to their peers who did not.

It costs approximately $2 billion to bring a medication to market in the United States.1 Despite the enormous spending, nearly 36% of all launches will fail and may result in revenue loss.2 Drug launches are particularly challenging under current market conditions, marked by growing regulatory complexity3 and a looming patent cliff – all in addition to the challenge of communicating the nuanced benefits of increasingly specialized therapies to the right audiences.

“The job of commercial teams has only gotten harder due to the rising influence of payers, declining access to physicians, intense competition, and a shift away from primary care drugs toward specialty therapy areas,” according to analysts at Deloitte Insights.4

“Pharmaceutical launches, especially those with more targeted patient populations, face increasingly complex market entry challenges,” said David Ehrlich, CEO of Aktana. “CI 360 for Product Launch is a game changer for market entry, positioning companies for early sales success and setting the tone for long-term, sustained product growth.”

Aktana’s CI 360 for Product Launch addresses the biggest go-to-market challenges by providing medical affairs and commercial teams with contextualized suggestions and insights. These AI-driven Next-Best-Action (NBA) recommendations help teams prioritize high-impact interactions and build advocacy with key stakeholders during the critical periods around product launch.

Pre-launch: From helping field medical affairs teams identify and engage proactively with influential Key Opinion Leaders to streamlining market insight collection, CI 360 for Product Launch helps medical affairs and commercial teams coordinate compliantly to accelerate market preparation. New pre-launch use cases include facilitating omnichannel clinical evidence dissemination, identifying and recruiting new investigators for trials, and collecting field insights around disease unmet needs.

Launch: At launch, CI 360 for Product Launch optimizes the targeting and execution of marketing strategies to establish a firm market presence. NBA recommendations surface high-potential accounts based on the latest data and drive personalized interactions across channels to accelerate customer reach.

Post-launch: After launch, CI 360 for Product Launch helps teams stay agile, make informed strategy adjustments, and coordinate efforts for a seamless customer experience. Examples include issuing first-sale notifications and optimizing messaging to move HCPs up the adoption ladder.

“Our AI-powered intelligent engagement platform has already helped our customers achieve as much as 14% faster sales growth, 36% higher sales, and 22% greater operational efficiency during product launch,” Ehrlich concluded.

Additional Information:

Learn more about Aktana’s CI 360 for Product Launch: https://go.aktana.com/product-launch

Connect with Aktana on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/aktana

Follow @aktana_inc on Twitter: twitter.com/aktana_inc

Like Aktana on Facebook: facebook.com/aktanainc

About Aktana

Aktana is the category creator and leader of intelligent engagement in the global life sciences industry. By ensuring that every customer experience is tailored to individual preferences and needs, Aktana helps life science companies strengthen their relationships with healthcare providers to inspire better patient care. Today, commercial and medical teams from more than 300 brands use Aktana’s AI-enabled Contextual Intelligence Engine to coordinate and optimize personalized omnichannel engagement at scale. More than half of the world’s top 20 pharmaceutical companies are Aktana customers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Aktana has offices in every major biopharma region around the world. For more, visit www.aktana.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Lisa Barbadora



lbarbadora@barbadoraink.com

(610) 420-3413