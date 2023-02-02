Akili to Participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Akili, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKLI), a leading digital medicine company, will participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference in Boston next month.

Ads image

On March 8, Akili sessions are scheduled for the following times:

Company leaders will also meet with investors throughout the day on March 8.

About Akili

Akili is pioneering the development of cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. Akili’s approach of leveraging technologies designed to directly target the brain establishes a new category of medicine – medicine that is validated through clinical trials like a drug or medical device but experienced like entertainment. Akili’s platform is powered by proprietary therapeutic engines designed to target cognitive impairment at its source in the brain, informed by decades of research and validated through rigorous clinical programs. Driven by Akili’s belief that effective medicine can also be fun and engaging, Akili’s products are delivered through captivating action video game experiences. For more information, please visit www.akiliinteractive.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Santosh Shanbhag

Chief Financial Officer

sshanbhag@akiliinteractive.com

Media Contact:
Julie DiCarlo

SVP, Communications

jdicarlo@akiliinteractive.com

The Latest

Partner News

Boost Your Sales

Meet & Learn
Portada Council System
Meetings

U.S.

LatAm
2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 28, 2023

2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 28, 2023

Learn More

Who is Moving Now

Popular Now