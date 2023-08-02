Airship Names Joe Russell Chief Financial Officer

SaaS CFO to scale and manage growth as the company unlocks new ways for brands to capture more customer value inside and outside the app

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CX—Airship, the mobile app experience company, today announced Joe Russell has joined its executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Russell will oversee Airship’s finance and business operations and report directly to CEO and president Brett Caine.









Russell is a seasoned executive leader with deep expertise in enterprise SaaS. He has led new financial and operational management strategies that accelerated growth while balancing profitability. Russell previously served as CFO of Netbase Quid, an enterprise SaaS provider for data analytics. Prior to that, he held CFO roles at BrightEdge and TalentWave. Russell also worked at Piston Cloud Computing (acquired by Cisco), where he was VP of Finance and Business Operations. Earlier in his career, he led product and sales operations with VMware and Yahoo, and worked as an investment banker at GCA Savvian and Credit Suisse First Boston.

“Joe brings an incredible set of skills and expertise in helping SaaS companies improve operational efficiency, accelerate growth and fuel innovation — making him the perfect match to help execute the next stages of Airship’s expansion,” said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Airship. “For well over a decade, Airship has been first to support game-changing, annual mobile app innovations from Apple and Android, and now we’re redefining what’s possible every day by freeing marketers and product owners to enhance native app experiences without developer support. The no-code era’s impact on value creation, and Airship’s opportunity to unlock it, are massive, and I’m thrilled to have Joe join our team at the helm.”

“Airship has a long history of driving mobile-first innovations that have transformed customer engagement models across industries and redefined how brands create value today,” said Joe Russell, CFO, Airship. “The future is even more exciting. Brands everywhere know the impact mobile apps have on growth and loyalty and their customers do too, but both are often left wanting more. Airship’s unique focus on optimizing the entire mobile app customer lifecycle and empowering a brand’s entire team, are well timed for today’s most pressing needs. I look forward to seizing the opportunity with the team.”

Russell holds an MBA from The Wharton School, an MSc in Accounting and Finance from The London School of Economics and Political Science, and he graduated with a BS in Economics from the University of Washington.

