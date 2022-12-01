Airgain® Introduces New Sub-Brands and Website to Better Reflect Pursuit of Simplifying Wireless

The branding refresh represents the company’s commitment to simplifying wireless connectivity to deliver an enhanced customer experience and better service.

The Airgain Embedded brand represents its embedded modems, antennas, and development kits that are designed to help design teams bring connected products to market quickly. Airgain Integrated represents its fully integrated, off-the-shelf products, such as asset trackers and the AirgainConnect® platform products, which help solve connectivity issues in the various environments within which organizations operate. Airgain Antenna+ represents its external antennas, such as fleet and IoT, which help enhance wireless signals in some of the harshest environments. These three brands organize Airgain’s various offerings according to audience and purpose.

In addition, the company launched an enhanced and optimized website aimed at streamlining the customer experience and better showcasing Airgain’s industry-leading wireless products. The refresh reflects the company’s shift from being exclusively a component manufacturer to a solutions provider with offerings across the value chain. Whether building an IoT product, connecting your organization within a unique operating environment, or enhancing wireless signals, Airgain helps you get connected quickly. The website refresh will improve navigation, enhance education, and consolidate Airgain’s products into a simpler customer journey.

“In engineering circles, RF design is known as ‘black magic,’ as it is often complex and difficult to optimize,” said Airgain Vice President of Global Marketing, Brian Critchfield. “At Airgain, our core competency has always been simplifying wireless connectivity. As wireless technologies grow increasingly complex, this new brand architecture and website help provide a foundation for telling the Airgain story and positioning ourselves as a leader in the market.”

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain simplifies wireless connectivity across a diverse set of devices and markets, from solving complex connectivity issues to speeding time to market to enhancing wireless signals. Our products are offered in three distinct sub-brands: Airgain Embedded, Airgain Integrated and Airgain Antenna+. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized integrated wireless solutions. Airgain’s expertise in custom cellular and antenna system design pairs with our focus on high-growth technologies and our dedication to simplify the growing complexity of wireless. With a broad portfolio of products across the value chain, from embedded components to fully integrated products, we are equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive, and consumer markets. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

