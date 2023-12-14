Aircall Appoints Scott Chancellor as CEO

Chancellor brings experience from global leadership roles at AWS, Apptio, and Humu to accelerate Aircall’s growth journey

NEW YORK–Aircall, the customer communication and engagement platform, today announced that Scott Chancellor will join the company as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Chancellor succeeds Olivier Pailhès, who co-founded Aircall, and will remain a member of the company's Board of Directors.





Chancellor most recently served as CEO of Humu, a leading employee experience platform, where, as CEO, he led the expansion of the company’s product portfolio, culminating in its acquisition by Perceptyx. Prior to Humu, he served as Chief Product & Technology Officer at Apptio, where he orchestrated an overhaul of the company’s strategy and product suite, helping set the stage for its acquisition by IBM. Chancellor previously spent over seven years at Amazon Web Services, where he founded and led the company’s AWS Insights business as General Manager.

Chancellor joins Aircall as the company’s growth is significantly outperforming that of the broader Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) market and it embarks on an ambitious plan to further scale its product offering in the year ahead, expanding on its recent launch of several artificial intelligence capabilities. At the same time, Aircall is confidently striding toward profitability and is anticipating achieving that goal within the next 12 months.

“What Olivier and the Aircall team have achieved is remarkable. Ten years into its journey, Aircall is continuing to rapidly adapt to emerging customer needs, delivering the next generation of game-changing communications technologies for SMBs,” said Chancellor. “With its foundational product capabilities and significant market penetration, Aircall is positioned in a truly exciting way to extend its leadership across a number of adjacent use cases and customer segments, and I could not be more excited by the opportunity to lead the company through that evolution.”

“I am delighted to welcome Scott as our new Chief Executive,” said Pailhès. “He brings a very people-centric approach—across employees, customers, and product design—all of which are vital to Aircall’s mission of making richer, more meaningful conversations possible. His remarkable track record includes achievements in both Europe and the US. This is a perfect match for Aircall—a company with four European offices, one in New York, and a strong US customer base and focus. I can think of no one better qualified to take the reins for Aircall’s next chapter as a global leader in communications.”

Chancellor joins Aircall with a commitment to drive customer obsession, operational excellence, and sustainable business growth, building on Aircall’s strong foundation. His impressive career—spanning over 20 years across top-tier global software and infrastructure companies—brings invaluable experience to the company. That wealth of experience and his extraordinary track record of success promises to be a defining asset in Aircall’s ambition to further accelerate its global expansion, particularly in the US market.

About Aircall

Aircall is the customer communication and engagement platform, designed for sales and customer support teams. It is an entirely cloud-based voice solution—easy to use, reliable, and integrated with all CRMs and critical business and conversational tools such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Intercom, Slack, Gong, and many others. Through a combination of its powerful software and dedicated people, Aircall helps SMBs drive productivity and turn customer and employee satisfaction into key growth-drivers. Aircall has expanded its international footprint and currently has over 700 employees from 40 nationalities spread over six offices–New York, Paris, Berlin, London, Madrid and Sydney–and was named one of Built In’s Best Places to Work. As part of the Deloitte Fast 500 list, Aircall achieved Centaur status after securing over $100 million in annual recurring revenue in 2022. https://aircall.io/

