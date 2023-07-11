AIMPERA Capital Partners Closes its Second Institutional Fund with Over $475 Million of Related Capital Commitments

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AIMPERA Capital Partners (“AIMPERA” or the “Firm”), announces the final close for its real assets fund AIMPERA Fund III LP (the “Fund”). AIMPERA is a private investment firm with a distinctive approach to scaling growth in pre-institutional operating businesses that provide essential services in the North American lower middle market. AIMPERA raised total capital commitments of more than $475 million for the Fund and related co-investment vehicles. This brings the Firm’s total assets under management to over $600 million, inclusive of AIMPERA Cold Storage Fund LP which was closed in October 2020 at its hard cap.





AIMPERA was launched in 2018 by Managing Partners and Co-Founders Matt Carbone, Ryan Barnes, and Ed Leung. The co-founders have been investing together in these types of businesses since 2007. The Firm focuses on partnership with pre-institutional, often family-owned, infrastructure operating businesses that are asset rich. Today, AIMPERA has a team of eleven investment professionals and functional executives in addition to a strategic advisory council with deep industry experience.

Matt Carbone, AIMPERA Managing Partner, said, “In our view, our investing strategy is well-positioned irrespective of market cycles. We believe AIMPERA’s approach to partnering with and empowering our portfolio companies to thoughtfully scale operations is key to achieving our objective of building focused and sustainable growth in our companies.”

The Fund attracted significant interest from a diverse group of blue-chip institutional investors including public pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, single and multi-family offices, and other institutional investors deeply experienced in partnering with infrastructure managers. AIMPERA worked closely with Campbell Lutyens, a global private capital advisor, to support the fundraising process and to attract a high-quality investor base. In addition, AIMPERA engaged Latham & Watkins LLP as legal counsel for the Fund.

“It is an honor to have received such solid support from a respected group of limited partners who believe in our unique strategy,” said Ed Leung, AIMPERA Managing Partner and ESG Officer. “Their capital commitments validate our differentiated approach to value creation and is a testament to our team’s ability to unearth investment opportunities with compelling return profiles.”

The Fund has invested approximately 50% of its capital commitments across four investments to date in the essential industries of cold storage, renewable natural gas, fiber optic infrastructure, and aerial firefighting. For more information on AIMPERA’s portfolio companies, please visit www.aimpera.com.

“We are excited about the prospects of the Fund and the opportunities it presents to partner with and institutionalize outstanding companies,” said Ryan Barnes, AIMPERA Managing Partner. “I am proud of our team and our portfolio companies as we mark this important milestone for the Firm. We look forward to delivering on the trust and confidence our investors have placed in us.”

About AIMPERA Capital Partners

AIMPERA is a private investment firm with over $600 million in assets under management that seeks to invest in asset-rich operating businesses that provide essential services that are fundamental to the framework of American lives. Examples of investments consistent with this strategy have included food distribution, telecommunication, distributed generation, waste management, transport & logistics and housing. AIMPERA generally seeks majority stake investments, often in family-owned infrastructure businesses. These businesses are typically pre-institutional in the North American lower middle market.

For more information, please visit www.aimpera.com

The information presented in this press release is the opinion of AIMPERA and does not reflect the view of any other person or entity. The information provided is believed to be from reliable sources but no liability is accepted for any inaccuracies. This is for information purposes and should not be construed as an investment recommendation. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. AIMPERA is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

