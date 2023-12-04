AI Pioneer Rainbird Technologies Names Klick Health as Its Exclusive North American Life Sciences Partner

Partnership to supercharge healthcare product commercialization using Rainbird’s next-generation Decision Intelligence platform

LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HealthTech—Rainbird Technologies and Klick Health today announced an exclusive, new partnership that will bring Rainbird’s proven Decision Intelligence platform to life sciences companies across North America, reinforcing both companies’ success working in highly regulated industries.





As the exclusive Rainbird service partner in life sciences, Klick will pair its industry-leading knowledge, data, and tools with Rainbird’s decision intelligence automation platform to eliminate organizational bottlenecks and maximize opportunities for biopharmaceutical organizations bringing life-saving therapies to market.

Focused on enhancing patient data analysis, optimizing clinical trial designs, and helping navigate the industry’s ever-evolving regulatory landscape, Klick will leverage the Rainbird AI platform and its unique capability to simulate human-like reasoning without losing accuracy, speed, or scalability. Unlike “bottom up” machine learning systems that try to learn from past approvals, Rainbird uses a “top down” decision intelligence approach that starts with policies and procedures, and how they relate, before reasoning its way to approval decisions. This approach is more useful for new brands, companies, and whenever change happens and previous approvals don’t exist or are no longer accurate. Rainbird can make decisions and explain how it got to its conclusions by applying logic.

Rainbird’s platform is used by the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK. It is also used globally in other regulated sectors, including financial and legal services, and is distinguished by its ability to deliver automation that’s intelligent with an additional layer of transparency and explainability.

James Duez, Rainbird Co-Founder and CEO, said their cutting-edge technology gives clients a major advantage over other AI solutions where compliance with regulations is paramount. “We’re thrilled to join forces with Klick Health to drive exponential value in life sciences commercialization,” said Duez. “With our decision intelligence platform and Klick’s deep industry expertise, we are delivering trusted and transparent solutions in an era where explainability of AI is now critical. Together, we are empowering the next generation of solutions for life science clients.”

Klick’s EVP of Data Science Alfred Whitehead said, “Our partnership will usher in a new era of data-driven pharma commercialization — one that is powered by Rainbird’s intelligent automation decision intelligence and guided by Klick’s deep expertise in life sciences. He added, “This technology has already made significant impacts in other sectors, and its utility and adaptability will create tremendous opportunities for life sciences.”

Whitehead added, “We believe that leading with Rainbird’s decision intelligence approach, supported with large language models provided by platforms like OpenAI, Microsoft, AWS, and Google, will ultimately lead to the best results for our clients.”

Today’s news further bolsters Klick’s leadership in the AI and machine learning space. Last month, it announced groundbreaking research, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health, around the AI model it created to detect Type 2 diabetes using 10 seconds of voice. Klick also recently launched the first ChatGPT plugin for life sciences companies in the U.S. and the first AI tool to be developed by an advertising agency to expedite project planning and increase the efficiency and velocity of delivery to clients.

About Rainbird Technologies

Rainbird’s revolutionary Decision Intelligence platform is transforming enterprise decision-making with trust and explainability at scale. For over a decade, Rainbird’s AI platform has enabled organizations to digitize human expertise into enhanced, yet transparent, extended knowledge graphs. Their advanced reasoning automates complex judgments at scale while providing auditable rationales behind each outcome.

Rainbird’s focus on explainability enables organizations to harness the promise of new techniques like generative AI while avoiding pitfalls like bias and hallucination. Their composite approach ensures AI-powered solutions are ethical, safe, and aligned with business values.

Rainbird augments human capabilities for faster, higher quality decisions. With Rainbird, leaders can utilize state-of-the-art neurosymbolic AI to drive efficiency and growth while prioritizing responsible adoption across the organization. Rainbird remains at the forefront of human-centric AI advancement. To this end, Rainbird is committed to best-in-class partnerships across sectors and geographies. Discover how Rainbird’s cutting-edge Decision Intelligence platform keeps regulated enterprises ahead in the innovation race. Connect with Rainbird on LinkedIn. For further details, explore www.rainbird.ai.

About Klick Health

Klick Health is the world’s largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences, focused on hacking the boundaries of health by developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to achieve their full potential. The agency provides best-in-class marketing and advertising, media strategy and purchasing, medical affairs and medical communications, value and market access services, as well as enterprise omnichannel enablement among its specialized offerings. Klick’s client service is rooted in deep medical and scientific understanding, enabled by over 185 post-graduate, in-house medical experts; unrivaled decision sciences capabilities; and innovative, results-driven creative that has made it one of the most-awarded advertising agencies on the planet.

In 2023, Klick won 160 top creative honors and seven agency distinctions from the most respected advertising awards shows, including Clio Health Independent Agency of the Year, London International Awards’ Global and North American Independent Health Agency of the Year; and Cannes Lions’ #2 Healthcare Agency, #2 Healthcare Network, and #10 Independent Agency of the Year. Klick is also consistently ranked a Best Managed Company, Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Women, Best Workplace for Inclusion, Best Workplace for Professional Services, Most Admired Corporate Culture, and a FORTUNE Best Workplace in Advertising.

Established in 1997, Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst and btwelve) has offices in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, London, São Paulo, and Singapore. It is part of the Klick Group of companies, which also includes Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, Klick Ventures, and Sensei Labs. Follow Klick Health on LinkedIn and for more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com.

Contacts

