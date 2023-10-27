AI Advertising Announces Publication of “AI for Advertising Blueprint” White Paper with the Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute

AI Marketing Thought Leader Showcases Blueprint to Provide Today’s Advertiser with Top AI Tools and Applications to Navigate the Modern Advertising Landscape

SAN ANTONIO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTC: AIAD), an industry leader in AI-powered advertising solutions, today announced the publication of their new white paper, “AI for Advertising Blueprint,” created in partnership with the Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute.





The blueprint provides a comprehensive overview of how brands and advertisers can leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize ad campaigns, save budget, and boost results. With the rapid evolution of digital advertising, brands struggle to keep pace and waste significant advertising dollars on irrelevant impressions. According to the white paper, AI-driven advertising eliminates guesswork, enables hyper-personalization at scale, and equips teams to maximize return on ad spend.

The blueprint outlines the top AI applications for advertisers, including predictive analysis, dynamic creative optimization, personalized ad targeting, and instant campaign analytics. Real-world examples highlight ROI gains over 10x leveraging AiAdvertising’s AI-driven approach. The report also lists the leading AI solutions on the market for consideration.

“With dozens of personas, millions of sites, countless ad sizes and versions, and a fragmented marketplace, the advertising industry is ripe for change. That’s why we’re thrilled to have produced this blueprint in partnership with AiAdvertising focusing on ways advertisers and brands can harness the power of artificial intelligence to make smarter business and advertising decisions, optimize and pivot faster, and deliver the right message to the right customer at the right time, in turn increasing revenue for businesses,” said Cathy McPhillips, Chief Growth Officer of the Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute.

“This blueprint clearly outlines the ‘why’ behind AI for advertising and provides tactical steps for implementation,” said Jerry Hug, CEO of AiAdvertising. “We’re proud to be leading innovation in this space and equipping advertisers with the knowledge to transform their strategies.”

The white paper is available for download at marketingaiinstitute.com/ai-for-advertising-blueprint. To learn more about AiAdvertising and their AI-powered solutions visit aiadvertising.com.

About Marketing AI Institute

Marketing AI Institute is a media, event, and education company founded in 2016 that makes AI approachable and actionable for marketers and business leaders. The Institute owns and operates the Marketing Artificial Intelligence Conference (MAICON), AI for Writers Summit, AI for Agencies Summit and AI for B2B Marketers Summit; hosts The Marketing AI Show podcast; runs the AI Academy for Marketers featuring dozens of on-demand courses; and published Marketing Artificial Intelligence: AI, Marketing, and the Future of Business (Matt Holt Books, 2022).

Learn more at www.marketingaiinstitute.com.

About AiAdvertising

AiAdvertising is an AI-powered solutions provider employing the industry’s most scientifically advanced, patent-pending AI targeting process. Transforming marketing and customer experiences, allowing marketers to personify client data and scientifically target their ideal customers with hyper-personalized campaigns. By harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), we empower brands to easily target, predict, create, scale, measure campaign performance and reduce waste. Our clients gain the intelligence they need to prove advertising’s impact on the bottom line. This means more engaging, higher-impact campaigns that drive conversions and results.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.AiAdvertising.com or our LinkedIn or Twitter pages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Larry Holub/Chris Tyson



312-261-6412



[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us