AHF’s World AIDS Day Message Towers Over Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In honor of World AIDS Day, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest HIV/AIDS health care organization, has taken over the largest digital sign on the West Coast. AHF’s message – “1.9 Million Lives in Care” – will show every couple minutes all day Friday on three sides of the building located on Broadway off the I-10 in downtown Los Angeles. Freeway commuters have a clear view of the building’s display.





While 29.8 million people living with HIV – of 39 million worldwide – now receive lifesaving treatment, the fight against HIV/AIDS continues. AHF will reach two million lives in care by early 2024.

In addition to street level photographs available now, drone images and additional images from the freeway will be available for distribution throughout the day. PJX Media secured the placement for AHF.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) and more than 40 AHF country teams are holding commemorative events Friday to honor all who have lost their lives to AIDS-related illnesses, support those who carry on the fight, and unite people globally in battling one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases. AHF mobilizers in the U.S. will host 26 events in 21 cities across the country, promoting testing, education, and open conversation around HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention.

AHF is continuing its longstanding tradition of hosting a high-profile World AIDS Day concert and awareness event as global icon Janet Jackson will perform a full-length show at NRG Arena in Houston, TX Friday night. AHF also will honor American actor Blair Underwood with its Lifetime Achievement Award for his efforts as a powerful voice in the fight against HIV/AIDS in the U.S. and abroad for more than three decades.

“The global HIV/AIDS response has fallen short over recent years due to COVID-19 and other competing global crises,” said Michael Weinstein, AHF President and Cofounder. “AHF calls on all nations and global public health institutions to ensure the adequate resources and political will are available to fight HIV/AIDS. On World AIDS Day, the world must remember – it’s not over.”

