AHF Targets ‘Greedy Gilead’ for Price Gouging

HIV/AIDS advocates converge at Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference in Miami to expose drugmaker’s piggish practices

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) advocates will rally at the Kimpton Epic Hotel in Miami Tuesday to protest Gilead Sciences’ ongoing efforts to rack up exorbitant profits while restricting access to lifesaving medications.





Tuesday’s action outside the 6th annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference is the latest in a series of escalating efforts by AHF to draw attention to Gilead’s quiet campaign to undermine safety net providers and illegally restrict access to lifesaving HIV and Hepatitis C treatments.

Since 2021, AHF has been taking on Gilead Sciences and CEO Daniel O’Day, holding more than two dozen protests in multiple cities, including Washington, DC; Miami; Boston; and Foster City, CA, at the drugmaker’s corporate headquarters. AHF also has published full page ads in the San Francisco Chronicle and the Daily Record in New Jersey near Gilead’s new East Coast facilities and posted online at Gilead.org.

WHO: AHF Advocates and Allies WHEN: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 1:20 p.m. ET WHERE: Kimpton Epic Hotel – Miami (Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference) 270 Biscayne Blvd Way, Miami, FL 33131

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world's largest HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, provides cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 1.9 million individuals across 45 countries, including the U.S. and in Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Eastern Europe.

