AHF Salutes Sen. Sanders’ Holding Moderna CEO to Account for Vax Profiteering

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) issued the following statement in response to congressional hearings being held today on Capitol Hill and chaired by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (Independent-Vermont), chairman of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, regarding Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccination development and its subsequent immense profiteering off the drug:

Ads image

“AHF salutes Senator Sanders for holding Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel to account for profiteering off the misery caused by COVID-19. Moderna benefited from billions in public funding and now is holding the world hostage while turning Bancel into a billionaire.”

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.7 million people in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Ged Kenslea, Senior Director, Communications, AHF

+1.323.791.5526 [cell] gedk@aidshealth.org

John Hassell, National Director of Advocacy, AHF

+1.202.774.4854 [cell] John.hassell@aidshealth.org

The Latest

Partner News

Boost Your Sales

Meet & Learn
Portada Council System
Meetings

U.S.

LatAm
2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 28, 2023

2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 28, 2023

Learn More

Who is Moving Now

Popular Now