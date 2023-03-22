AHF Salutes Sen. Sanders’ Holding Moderna CEO to Account for Vax Profiteering

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) issued the following statement in response to congressional hearings being held today on Capitol Hill and chaired by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (Independent-Vermont), chairman of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, regarding Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccination development and its subsequent immense profiteering off the drug:

“AHF salutes Senator Sanders for holding Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel to account for profiteering off the misery caused by COVID-19. Moderna benefited from billions in public funding and now is holding the world hostage while turning Bancel into a billionaire.”

