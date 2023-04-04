Agent IQ Taps Fintech Veteran Ruthann Paulin Glyman as EVP, Head of Partnerships and Strategic Alliances

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agent IQ, a provider of digital customer engagement solutions specializing in making financial services more personal again, announced the appointment of Ruthann Paulin Glyman as the company’s Executive Vice President, Head of Partnerships and Strategic Alliances. In this role, Glyman will establish new, and nurture existing, partnerships and activate these relationships to maximize the company’s presence across the industry to grow its network of channel partners at-scale.

A proven fintech executive with more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, Glyman brings a depth of knowledge in building and maintaining successful client partnerships while remaining committed to providing excellent service. Prior to joining Agent IQ, Glyman served as Director of Sales at Array, working closely with community financial institutions to increase engagement, support financial wellness and drive revenue. Glyman also established key client relationships and strategic partnerships in her work at both Payrailz and Geezeo in their lead up to acquisition by Jack Henry.

“Agent IQ understands that customer relationships are the lifeline of any community institution, yet there is an industry need for more intelligent and frictionless forms of communication and engagement,” said Glyman. “I look forward to working with such a passionate team that is dedicated to building and growing positive customer relationships that leverage augmented intelligence to balance traditional and digital interactions.”

“We are pleased to welcome Ruthann to the team during this next phase of growth as we establish and foster strategic partnerships that benefit our clients, as well as our internal business objectives,” said Michael Lee, CSO, Agent IQ. “Ruthann has a proven track record in creating productive and long-lasting client relationships, and her ability in executing strategic growth initiatives will be invaluable to Agent IQ as we continue to scale our channel partners and enhance the market’s existing digital customer engagement tools.”

About Agent IQ

Agent IQ develops digital platforms that empower clients to deepen their customer relationships, improve customer satisfaction and boost service efficiencies, leading to an increase in profitability while reducing the cost of serving. Agent IQ believes that augmenting the human banker is a better approach than replacing the human banker. Pragmatic application of cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning offers the promise of unprecedented scale, while keeping the focus on human empathy, creativity and personality. For more information, visit https://agentiq.com/company/about-us.

